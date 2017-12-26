[Anchor Lead]



The police have requested arrest warrants for the owner and manager of a sports center in Jecheon where a fire killed 29 people. A team of investigators will also try to find out if the firefighters’ response to the scene was adequate.



This is the footage of the scene of the deadly blaze at the sports center in Jecheon. Black smoke had begun spreading outside the building even before the flames became visible. Police believe that the blaze began long before the sparks appeared in the footage. The manager of the building had reportedly testified that he removed lumps of ice from a drainpipe in the ceiling on the first floor at around 3 p.m. on the day of the tragedy. That was 50 minutes before the sparks were first detected. Police believe that the fire was caused not by welding, but rather by overheating in the electrical wiring in the ceiling. Arrest warrants have been requested for the owner and manager of the building on the charges of professional negligence causing death or injuries. On Sunday, police raided their residencies and offices to find out what they did on the day of the fire, what might have caused the deadly blaze, and whether they failed to fulfill their responsibilities in preventing the fire. Police have also investigated a fire safety management company to find out if the building's fire safety inspection was conducted properly. The National Fire Agency has also formed a separate joint investigative team comprising 24 internal and outside experts to investigate the firefighters' initial response. The results of the probe are to be announced in mid-January along with measures to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

Jecheon Fire Investigation

입력 2017.12.26 (14:58) 수정 2017.12.26 (16:47) News Today

