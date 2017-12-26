[Anchor Lead]



Thick fog grounded hundreds of flights over the Christmas holiday weekend, dashing many Korean travelers’ hopes for a romantic overseas getaway. Frustrated holidaymakers crowded the halls of Incheon International Airport.



The airport is filled with passengers traveling overseas. However their excitement is crushed by notices of delayed flights. Inclement weather that continued throughout the weekend was to blame. Due to bad weather, some 600 flights were delayed or canceled on Sunday to add to the 560 flights delayed or canceled on Saturday. Over 11-hundred flights were affected over two days, inconveniencing more than 200-thousand passengers. Some people booked hotels out of their own pockets or spent the night at the airport, creating even more chaos.



[Soundbite] Ham Ji-in(Passenger) : "We constantly have to wait without knowing when boarding procedures will resume."



Weather conditions improved from Sunday afternoon and flights were gradually normalized. But the disruption continued for a while as flights delayed from Saturday were all lined up to take off in order. Travelers who dreamed of a romantic Christmas overseas were stranded at the airport due to the unfortunate weather.



Grounded in the Fog

