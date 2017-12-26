KBS NEWS

[단독] 사라지지 않는 '태아 지카'…"소두증 뇌세포 파괴" 첫 학인
[단독] 사라지지 않는 '태아 지카'…"소두증 뇌세포 파괴" 첫 확인
New UN Sanctions
입력 2017.12.26 (15:03) | 수정 2017.12.26 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Seoul says the UN Security Council’s tough new sanctions on North Korea will slash the country’s annual exports by around ten percent, or 250 million U.S. dollars. Pyongyang slammed the sanctions resolution, but now the question is whether the regime will respond with yet another provocation.

[Pkg]

The Foreign Ministry in Seoul predicted that the UN Security Council's new sanctions will curtail North Korea's foreign currency earnings from exports by 250 million U.S. dollars. This is equivalent to ten percent of the North's annual exports. It is expected that the regime's foreign currency earnings will also drop by as much as 500 million U.S. dollars if all North Korean laborers working overseas are sent home. In terms of oil, the new sanctions cut the supply of refined oil products to 500,000 barrels. However, experts say that the new sanctions have the limitation of keeping crude oil supplies at the same levels.

[Soundbite] Cho Bong-hyun(IBK Economic Research Institute) : "A cut in crude oil will deal a substantial blow to North Korea. A reduction in refined oil supplies is not sufficient."

North Korea has protested whenever the UN Security Council adopted sanctions resolutions against the regime. Pyongyang conducted ballistic missiles tests that flew over the skies of Japan in August and September, following the UN Security Council's adoption of anti-North Korea resolutions. If Pyongyang responds by making a military provocation again, it will likely raise an alert amid the government's plan to postpone the upcoming South Korea-U.S. joint military exercises. It would also be bad timing ahead of plans to hold a peaceful winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, in which the North will be participating. However, there are observations that the regime is not likely to launch high-intensity provocations, as it will cause the international community to use its last options, such as a limit on crude oil supplies or military action.
    • 입력 2017.12.26 (15:03)
    • 수정 2017.12.26 (16:47)
    News Today
