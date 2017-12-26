[Anchor Lead]



Imported beer is riding a wave of popularity here in the Korean market, but conversely, Korean beer is doing well overseas. The best-selling domestic brews in Korea are known for their lighter flavor, and have caught on in some surprising places.



[Pkg]



This is Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China. Hong Kong is the gateway to the Chinese-speaking region and the world's largest consumer goods market. At a restaurant here in downtown Hong Kong especially frequented by young people, Korean beer is spotted on the table. In Hong Kong where the weather is hot and humid, people enjoy alcohol in a more casual manner. They prefer a less heavy, refreshing beer taste which explains the popularity of Korean beer.



[Soundbite] (Office Worker in Hong Kong) : "Korean beer is smooth and not as bitter. It's good for women."



Exports to Hong Kong by a Korean beer manufacturer posted 1.2 million bottles in 2012 which are expected to rise to 8.2 million this year. It's a near 7 fold increase in 5 years. Global brands fiercely compete in Hong Kong. It's one of the hotly contested global markets for food and beverage in particular. The popularity of Korean beer is attributed to improved recognition of Korean products in general affected by the Korean Wave phenomenon as well as the strong anti-Chinese sentiment in

Hong Kong.



[Soundbite] (Office Worker in Hong Kong) : "I often saw Korean beer brands in Korean TV shows. Now I enjoy drinking Korean beer with friends."



Some 210 million dollars worth of foreign beer was imported to Korea while 90 million dollars worth of domestic beer was shipped overseas from January to October this year. Annual exports are most likely to surpass 100 million dollars this year. Korean beer, which is rather having a hard time at home, is flexing its muscles overseas.

Korean Beer Exports

입력 2017.12.26 (15:05) 수정 2017.12.26 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Imported beer is riding a wave of popularity here in the Korean market, but conversely, Korean beer is doing well overseas. The best-selling domestic brews in Korea are known for their lighter flavor, and have caught on in some surprising places.



[Pkg]



This is Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China. Hong Kong is the gateway to the Chinese-speaking region and the world's largest consumer goods market. At a restaurant here in downtown Hong Kong especially frequented by young people, Korean beer is spotted on the table. In Hong Kong where the weather is hot and humid, people enjoy alcohol in a more casual manner. They prefer a less heavy, refreshing beer taste which explains the popularity of Korean beer.



[Soundbite] (Office Worker in Hong Kong) : "Korean beer is smooth and not as bitter. It's good for women."



Exports to Hong Kong by a Korean beer manufacturer posted 1.2 million bottles in 2012 which are expected to rise to 8.2 million this year. It's a near 7 fold increase in 5 years. Global brands fiercely compete in Hong Kong. It's one of the hotly contested global markets for food and beverage in particular. The popularity of Korean beer is attributed to improved recognition of Korean products in general affected by the Korean Wave phenomenon as well as the strong anti-Chinese sentiment in

Hong Kong.



[Soundbite] (Office Worker in Hong Kong) : "I often saw Korean beer brands in Korean TV shows. Now I enjoy drinking Korean beer with friends."



Some 210 million dollars worth of foreign beer was imported to Korea while 90 million dollars worth of domestic beer was shipped overseas from January to October this year. Annual exports are most likely to surpass 100 million dollars this year. Korean beer, which is rather having a hard time at home, is flexing its muscles overseas.