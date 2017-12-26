[Anchor Lead]



Elite marines from South Korea and the U.S. staged a joint exercise in Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do Province, host of the 2018 Winter Olympics. Up next, we bring you scenes from the winter drill ahead of the games in February.



[Pkg]



Armed members of a marine corps search unit speedily ski down a snowy mountain. While transporting an injured colleague, they stay on alert and are prepared for any emergency. Maneuvering in a snowy field is a highly advanced mountain strategy that uses tactical skis to quickly travel across a battlefield. Secret infiltrations are made into the enemy lines and an enemy command is perfectly destroyed. South Korean and U.S. marines hold tough drills every winter in order to remember lessons from the Korean War in which they suffered a large number of casualties amid the bitter cold.



[Soundbite] Thomas Rigby(U.S. Marine Infantry Company Commander)



The drills boost the marines' combat capabilities and build up their comradeship and martial arts skills.



[Soundbite] Shin Hyung-yoon(South Korean Marine Search Unit Commander) : "South Korean and U.S. marines are maintaining readiness for winter operations by overcoming the harsh, extreme environmental conditions with strong comradeship."



After completing the winter exercise, the marine search unit will be mobilized to guard key sports facilities during the PyeongChang Olympic Games.

Winter Drills

입력 2017.12.26 (15:08) 수정 2017.12.26 (16:47) News Today

