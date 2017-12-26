KBS NEWS

뉴스

[단독] 사라지지 않는 ‘태아 지카’…“소두증 뇌세포 파괴” 첫 학인
[단독] 사라지지 않는 ‘태아 지카’…“소두증 뇌세포 파괴” 첫 확인
2년 전 브라질으로 중심으로 전 세계를 떨게 했던 지카바이러스, 지금도 기억하시지요?...
[K스타] ‘장자연 문건’ 뭐길래…8년 전 수사 결과는?
‘장자연 문건’ 뭐길래…2009년 경찰 수사 결과는?
검찰 과거사위원회가 고(故) 장자연 씨의 성 상납 사건의 재수사를 검토하고 있다는 소식이...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Winter Drills
입력 2017.12.26 (15:08) | 수정 2017.12.26 (16:47) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Winter Drills 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Elite marines from South Korea and the U.S. staged a joint exercise in Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do Province, host of the 2018 Winter Olympics. Up next, we bring you scenes from the winter drill ahead of the games in February.

[Pkg]

Armed members of a marine corps search unit speedily ski down a snowy mountain. While transporting an injured colleague, they stay on alert and are prepared for any emergency. Maneuvering in a snowy field is a highly advanced mountain strategy that uses tactical skis to quickly travel across a battlefield. Secret infiltrations are made into the enemy lines and an enemy command is perfectly destroyed. South Korean and U.S. marines hold tough drills every winter in order to remember lessons from the Korean War in which they suffered a large number of casualties amid the bitter cold.

[Soundbite] Thomas Rigby(U.S. Marine Infantry Company Commander)

The drills boost the marines' combat capabilities and build up their comradeship and martial arts skills.

[Soundbite] Shin Hyung-yoon(South Korean Marine Search Unit Commander) : "South Korean and U.S. marines are maintaining readiness for winter operations by overcoming the harsh, extreme environmental conditions with strong comradeship."

After completing the winter exercise, the marine search unit will be mobilized to guard key sports facilities during the PyeongChang Olympic Games.
  • Winter Drills
    • 입력 2017.12.26 (15:08)
    • 수정 2017.12.26 (16:47)
    News Today
Winter Drills
[Anchor Lead]

Elite marines from South Korea and the U.S. staged a joint exercise in Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do Province, host of the 2018 Winter Olympics. Up next, we bring you scenes from the winter drill ahead of the games in February.

[Pkg]

Armed members of a marine corps search unit speedily ski down a snowy mountain. While transporting an injured colleague, they stay on alert and are prepared for any emergency. Maneuvering in a snowy field is a highly advanced mountain strategy that uses tactical skis to quickly travel across a battlefield. Secret infiltrations are made into the enemy lines and an enemy command is perfectly destroyed. South Korean and U.S. marines hold tough drills every winter in order to remember lessons from the Korean War in which they suffered a large number of casualties amid the bitter cold.

[Soundbite] Thomas Rigby(U.S. Marine Infantry Company Commander)

The drills boost the marines' combat capabilities and build up their comradeship and martial arts skills.

[Soundbite] Shin Hyung-yoon(South Korean Marine Search Unit Commander) : "South Korean and U.S. marines are maintaining readiness for winter operations by overcoming the harsh, extreme environmental conditions with strong comradeship."

After completing the winter exercise, the marine search unit will be mobilized to guard key sports facilities during the PyeongChang Olympic Games.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Korean Beer Exports
  2. 다음기사 Transforming Farm Towns
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
멀티미디어뉴스
카카오친구
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.새해부터 60세이상 치매 의심 MRI검사 건강보험 적용
  2. 2.퇴근길 칼바람…내일 서울 영하 11도 ‘뚝’
  3. 3.‘장자연 문건’ 뭐길래…2009년 경찰 수사 결과는?
  4. 4.윤손하, 캐나다 이민설…‘학교 폭력’ 논란에 상처
  5. 5.테러 수준으로 터진 ‘성탄 폭죽’…부상자 속출
  6. 6.씬스틸러 엄마 “딸아, 너만 끼 많은게 아니란다”
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
사사건건
정지
[취재후] 국정원 직원, 의문의 ‘스파이앱’ 구입…이번엔 의혹 풀릴까? 국정원 직원, 의문의 ‘스파이앱’ 구입…이번엔 의혹 풀릴까? 취재후
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.