[Anchor Lead]



Korean farming communities are transforming: they are no longer wholly devoted to the agriculture industry, but also food processing and tourism. This is part of a government initiative to promote the 6th industry – complimentary business sectors for rural communities.



[Pkg]



Here is Jirisan Mountain. A ride on a monorail car takes us deep into the forest where "woods-grown ginseng" can be found. Around the ginseng field, another fancy food ingredient is being grown, known as Alpine leek. These crops are processed into pickled vegetables and other products for sale. Here, what's known as the 6th industry is taking place incorporating production, processing, sale and even tourism.



[Soundbite] Kim Yun-oh(Chief of Tourist Plantation) : "More visitors are coming to taste our pickled vegetables which naturally leads to higher income."



This agricultural corporation manufactures processed goods using herbs and plants raised by the locals. Daily products such as soap and shampoo are made with natural ingredients. Tourists may enjoy a tour of the whole process and purchase products.



[Soundbite] Lee Yeong-ho(Agricultural Firm President) : "We believe the most fitting item for the interactive 6th industry is cosmetics."



The 6th industry which connects farms directly to consumers has taken Gyeongsangnam-do Province by storm with more than 660 sites of this nature. The high value-added 6th industry sector is showcasing high potential to help revitalize sluggish farming villages.

Transforming Farm Towns

입력 2017.12.26 (15:09) 수정 2017.12.26 (16:47) News Today

