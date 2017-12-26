Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!
Today, instead of going to a restaurant, Yuri and Luke made a Hotteok(호떡). It is one of the winter snacks in Korea with hot flour-dough and caramelized brown sugar. Although the cooking mission was not successful, there are still many Hotteok carts around the street to enjoy.
- [Taste of Korea] Hotteok(Korean Sweet Pancakes)
페이스북 Live
- 입력 2017.12.26 (18:12)
- 수정 2017.12.26 (20:00)
