Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!

Today, instead of going to a restaurant, Yuri and Luke made a Hotteok(호떡). It is one of the winter snacks in Korea with hot flour-dough and caramelized brown sugar. Although the cooking mission was not successful, there are still many Hotteok carts around the street to enjoy.





[Taste of Korea] Hotteok(Korean Sweet Pancakes)

입력 2017.12.26 (18:12) 수정 2017.12.26 (20:00) 페이스북 Live

Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!

Today, instead of going to a restaurant, Yuri and Luke made a Hotteok(호떡). It is one of the winter snacks in Korea with hot flour-dough and caramelized brown sugar. Although the cooking mission was not successful, there are still many Hotteok carts around the street to enjoy.



