[앵커&리포트] 위안부 합의 어디로?…'인권' vs '한일관계' 선택 기로
위안부 합의 어디로?…‘인권’ vs ‘한일관계’ 선택 기로
한일간 위안부문제 해결을 위한 첫 협의는 2014년 4월 국장급에서 시작됐습니다. 하지만 협상에...
Population Crisis
입력 2017.12.27 (15:06) | 수정 2017.12.27 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in says that now is Korea’s last chance to tackle an impending population crisis by introducing new measures to encourage families to have more children. The president instructed his cabinet to devise policies to give women longer, more flexible maternity leave among other reforms.

[Pkg]

The Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy held its first meeting. President Moon Jae-in, who personally heads the committee, said that population policies have failed dramatically to prevent the plunging birthrate. He stressed that now is the final opportunity to avert the crisis.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "I believe that now is the final chance to solve the severe population crisis. The committee must take this final golden opportunity."

The president pointed out that government-led policies alone are not enough to raise the nation's birthrate and encourage people to have more children. He stressed that the key point is to create a society in which people can raise children without compromising their careers.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "The most important thing is to let women raise children while pursuing their careers and living their lives."

The Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy has decided to provide full support to cut the daily working hours of parents of children younger than eight by one hour, provide 30-day paternity leaves to involve fathers in childrearing, and increase access to social childcare services for young children from infants to elementary school age. The Ministry of Employment and Labor has announced measures designed to help female workers with pregnancy, childbirth and childrearing. Starting in the second half of next year, pregnant female workers will be allowed to take one-year maternity leaves even before having their babies. Currently, pregnant women are allowed to work two hours less every day before 12 weeks and after 36 weeks of pregnancy. But starting in 2020, they will be permitted to work shorter hours throughout the entire pregnancy period.
