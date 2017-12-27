N. Korean Missile Tests

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean state media is touting the country’s right to a peaceful space program. The regime claimed success in putting a satellite in orbit, but there’s no independent confirmation of that. The North Korean space program is widely seen as a pretext for its intercontinental ballistic missile development.



North Korea launched in February 2016 an earth monitoring satellite named the Kwangmyongsong-4. The launch came at a time when the United Nations were debating on additional sanctions for North Korea, triggered by the regime's fourth nuclear test. Then on December 22nd, around the time when the U.N. Security Council adopted Resolution No. 2397 following the launch of North Korea's Hwasong-15 missile, North Korea again claimed that having a peaceful space development program is its sovereign right. North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun repeated the regime's argument that "launching a satellite is the execution of its legitimate rights" three times in this month alone. North Korea is also hosting several forums to carry out its propaganda campaign.



Ri Won-chol (Director, No. Korea Space Association): The theme of this forum is "Self-reliance and Space Development."



However, not one of the four satellites launched by North Korea, starting with the Kwangmyongsong-1 in 1998 to Kwangmyongsong-4 in 2016, was confirmed to have operated properly.



[Soundbite] Prof. Nam Sung-wook(Korea University) : "North Korea seems to have determined that it needs to launch an ICBM disguised as a satellite in order show off its new re-entry technology while avoiding international sanctions."



Moreover, the U.N. Security Council Resolution 1675 issued in July 2006 banned North Korea from launching any rocket using the ballistic missile technology. The South Korean intelligence agency suspects that Pyongyang is planning to launch the Kwangmyongsong-5 which the regime claims to be a satellite.

