[Anchor Lead]



The latest stop on the nationwide Winter Olympic torch relay takes us to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Andong’s Hahoe Folk Village. As we count down the days to the winter games, spirits are high in Andong. We take you there in this report.



[Pkg]



The torch that will blaze throughout the PyeongChang Winter Olympics enters into Hahoe Folk Village in Andong. The flame passes through a meandering road decked with traditional Korean lanterns. It finally reaches Yangjindang, a 500-year-old main house of a family clan. Here, some 100 Confucian scholars receive and welcome the Olympic torch in full glory.



[Soundbite] Ryu Wang-geun(Hahoe Folk Village Preservation Society) : "Gathering Andong's united spirit, we pray for a successful Olympics conveying a message of world peace."



The torch then takes part in a traditional Korean game known as the Chariot Battle and makes a tour of Hahoe Village. The flame then crosses the river on a ferry boat and makes it up to the Buyongdae cliff and brightly shines in the night sky. As part of another traditional game, the torch descends to the ground perched on a colorfully lit Olympic flag. The final torchbearer in Hahoe Village then lights up the flame holder as the relay event reaches a climax.



[Soundbite] Marc Knapper(Chargé d'Affaires at U.S. Embassy) : "Thanks for so many of you coming out in the cold weather. Thank you for the warm welcome."



[Soundbite] Kwon Young-sae(Mayor of Andong) : "I hope this moment will contribute to the success of the PyeongChang games as global citizens come together.'



The Olympic torch will arrive in Pohang, which was hit by recent earthquakes, on January first after which it will travel to Gyeongju and conclude its tour of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.

Olympic Torch Relay

입력 2017.12.27 (15:11) 수정 2017.12.27 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



