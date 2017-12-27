[Anchor Lead]



The government will allow visa-free entry to Chinese tourists until March of next year in a bid to lure more tourists to the PyeonChang Games. But some brokers are taking advantage of the situation by charging Chinese nationals high fees to help them land jobs in Korea illegally.



[Pkg]



This invitation letter was sent to travel agencies in three provinces in northeastern China last week. The letter was signed by the head of the so-called "PyeongChang Winter Olympics tourism promotion headquarters." The letter notified of an upcoming briefing session on attracting Chinese group tours to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics jointly with Korean agencies. The letter was stamped with an official seal, but such an entity does not exist within the PyeongChang Olympics organizing committee. The perpetrators invited officials from travel agencies to a hotel in Shenyang and promised to help them send their customers to Korea, visa-free, in limited numbers.



[Soundbite] Staff at Chinese Travel Agency(Voice modified) : "If the organizing committee files a suit this whole thing will be illegal because only designated agencies are allowed to carry out projects related to the Olympics."



Such illegal activities began after the government announced its decision to permit Chinese nationals to come to Korea without visas under certain preconditions during the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang. They are apparently committed by brokers who eye high profits in return for helping illegal workers to land jobs in Korea. The Shenyang Office of the Korea Tourism Organization will announce emergency measures to local travel agencies on Thursday to bring the situation under control.

Visa-Free Entry

