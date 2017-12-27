KBS NEWS

뉴스

[앵커&리포트] 위안부 합의 어디로?…‘인권’ vs ‘한일관계’ 선택 기로
위안부 합의 어디로?…‘인권’ vs ‘한일관계’ 선택 기로
한일간 위안부문제 해결을 위한 첫 협의는 2014년 4월 국장급에서 시작됐습니다. 하지만 협상에...
근로시간 줄고, 대체공휴일 늘고…‘연가저축제’도 도입
근로시간 줄고, 대체공휴일 늘고…‘연가저축제’도 도입
정부는 국민들 삶의 질을 높이기 위한 구체적인 방안으로 과 를 제시했습니다. 서민들의 주거 안정에...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Visa-Free Entry
입력 2017.12.27 (15:13) | 수정 2017.12.27 (16:45) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Visa-Free Entry 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The government will allow visa-free entry to Chinese tourists until March of next year in a bid to lure more tourists to the PyeonChang Games. But some brokers are taking advantage of the situation by charging Chinese nationals high fees to help them land jobs in Korea illegally.

[Pkg]

This invitation letter was sent to travel agencies in three provinces in northeastern China last week. The letter was signed by the head of the so-called "PyeongChang Winter Olympics tourism promotion headquarters." The letter notified of an upcoming briefing session on attracting Chinese group tours to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics jointly with Korean agencies. The letter was stamped with an official seal, but such an entity does not exist within the PyeongChang Olympics organizing committee. The perpetrators invited officials from travel agencies to a hotel in Shenyang and promised to help them send their customers to Korea, visa-free, in limited numbers.

[Soundbite] Staff at Chinese Travel Agency(Voice modified) : "If the organizing committee files a suit this whole thing will be illegal because only designated agencies are allowed to carry out projects related to the Olympics."

Such illegal activities began after the government announced its decision to permit Chinese nationals to come to Korea without visas under certain preconditions during the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang. They are apparently committed by brokers who eye high profits in return for helping illegal workers to land jobs in Korea. The Shenyang Office of the Korea Tourism Organization will announce emergency measures to local travel agencies on Thursday to bring the situation under control.
  • Visa-Free Entry
    • 입력 2017.12.27 (15:13)
    • 수정 2017.12.27 (16:45)
    News Today
Visa-Free Entry
[Anchor Lead]

The government will allow visa-free entry to Chinese tourists until March of next year in a bid to lure more tourists to the PyeonChang Games. But some brokers are taking advantage of the situation by charging Chinese nationals high fees to help them land jobs in Korea illegally.

[Pkg]

This invitation letter was sent to travel agencies in three provinces in northeastern China last week. The letter was signed by the head of the so-called "PyeongChang Winter Olympics tourism promotion headquarters." The letter notified of an upcoming briefing session on attracting Chinese group tours to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics jointly with Korean agencies. The letter was stamped with an official seal, but such an entity does not exist within the PyeongChang Olympics organizing committee. The perpetrators invited officials from travel agencies to a hotel in Shenyang and promised to help them send their customers to Korea, visa-free, in limited numbers.

[Soundbite] Staff at Chinese Travel Agency(Voice modified) : "If the organizing committee files a suit this whole thing will be illegal because only designated agencies are allowed to carry out projects related to the Olympics."

Such illegal activities began after the government announced its decision to permit Chinese nationals to come to Korea without visas under certain preconditions during the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang. They are apparently committed by brokers who eye high profits in return for helping illegal workers to land jobs in Korea. The Shenyang Office of the Korea Tourism Organization will announce emergency measures to local travel agencies on Thursday to bring the situation under control.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Olympic Torch Relay
  2. 다음기사 Park Corruption Trial
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
멀티미디어뉴스
카카오친구
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.시간당 최저임금 7천530원…내년부터 이렇게 달라진다
  2. 2.구세군 자선냄비에 1억 5천만원 ‘쾌척’…사상 최고액
  3. 3.‘문에 손 끼었는데…’ 70대 할머니 매달고 버스 출발
  4. 4.이재용 2심도 징역 12년 구형…내년 2월 5일 선고
  5. 5.새해 국가장학금 대폭 확대…대학생 9만 명 혜택 전망
  6. 6.통일부 “北 길주군 출신 탈북민 2명 피폭 의심”
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
사사건건
정지
[취재후] 국정원 직원, 의문의 ‘스파이앱’ 구입…이번엔 의혹 풀릴까? 국정원 직원, 의문의 ‘스파이앱’ 구입…이번엔 의혹 풀릴까? 취재후
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.