Park Corruption Trial
입력 2017.12.27 (15:15) | 수정 2017.12.27 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Disgraced ex-president Park Geun-hye has refused to be questioned by prosecutors at her detention center on Tuesday. Ever since Park stopped attending her corruption trial in October, she has refused to meet with her public defenders as well.

[Pkg]

The prosecution's face-to-face interview with ex-President Park Geun-hye failed to take place. Four investigators, including a senior prosecutor from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, visited the Seoul Detention Center, but were turned away. The ousted president refused to be questioned when she met with the investigative team. She reportedly claimed that the prosecution's investigation, just like her trial, is political oppression. The ex-president has been refusing to attend her own trial since October, claiming that she is on trial because of political persecution. She has not even met with her public defenders, who were appointed by the court after her team of attorneys had resigned. Ex-President Park is accused of receiving some four billion won in special activities funds from the National Intelligence Service. The three NIS chiefs who had given her the money will all be tried in court. Also, trials are underway for two of her closest associates, who had delivered or managed the money. Because of the ex-president's refusal, the prosecution has failed to find out where the money for special activities had gone. But the prosecutors have obtained testimonies that the money was delivered and managed as she had demanded and instructed. Those who shuttled the money have all been investigated. Based on the secured evidence and testimonies, the prosecution will decide whether to indict her on additional charges.
