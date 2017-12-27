[Anchor Lead]



Police investigating the deaths of four newborns at a Seoul hospital say they’ve discovered the injections they were receiving were contaminated with the same bacteria found in the infants’ bodies. Investigators say this points to medical malpractice. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



The bacteria known as Citrobacter freundii was found in blood samples of newborns who died at Ewha Womans University Medical Center, Mokdong Hospital in western Seoul. The germ can cause inflammation and high fever when exposed to newborns. But this same bacteria has also been found in a parenteral solution that was administered to the infants. Five babies received this injection and four of them died.



[Soundbite] Hong Jeong-ik(KCDC) : "We can't clearly determine a link between the infection and the deaths for now. But it's believed the contamination may have taken place in the preparation stage of the injections."



Even more, the Rotavirus which causes fever and diarrhea has been discovered inside the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. The detection of such germs that should never exist in neonatal care units is increasingly pointing to the likelihood of medical malpractice. The police have questioned two medical staff members who work at the neonatal ICU. They were asked about the operation of the medical staff system and hygiene management. On Wednesday, the police will summon a resident doctor of the ICU. Eight hospital officials will be brought in for questioning through Friday for a probe into possible medical negligence. Meanwhile, the Health and Welfare Ministry has lowered the rank of Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital by a notch following the deaths of the newborns. The status of premium general hospital will be withheld for Mokdong Hospital for the time being until the cause of the deaths is determined. The status allows hospitals to claim 30% more in insurance fees. From January 1st, the Ewha Woman's University Mokdong Hospital will operate as a regular general hospital.

Medical Malpractice

입력 2017.12.27 (15:17) 수정 2017.12.27 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Police investigating the deaths of four newborns at a Seoul hospital say they’ve discovered the injections they were receiving were contaminated with the same bacteria found in the infants’ bodies. Investigators say this points to medical malpractice. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



The bacteria known as Citrobacter freundii was found in blood samples of newborns who died at Ewha Womans University Medical Center, Mokdong Hospital in western Seoul. The germ can cause inflammation and high fever when exposed to newborns. But this same bacteria has also been found in a parenteral solution that was administered to the infants. Five babies received this injection and four of them died.



[Soundbite] Hong Jeong-ik(KCDC) : "We can't clearly determine a link between the infection and the deaths for now. But it's believed the contamination may have taken place in the preparation stage of the injections."



Even more, the Rotavirus which causes fever and diarrhea has been discovered inside the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. The detection of such germs that should never exist in neonatal care units is increasingly pointing to the likelihood of medical malpractice. The police have questioned two medical staff members who work at the neonatal ICU. They were asked about the operation of the medical staff system and hygiene management. On Wednesday, the police will summon a resident doctor of the ICU. Eight hospital officials will be brought in for questioning through Friday for a probe into possible medical negligence. Meanwhile, the Health and Welfare Ministry has lowered the rank of Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital by a notch following the deaths of the newborns. The status of premium general hospital will be withheld for Mokdong Hospital for the time being until the cause of the deaths is determined. The status allows hospitals to claim 30% more in insurance fees. From January 1st, the Ewha Woman's University Mokdong Hospital will operate as a regular general hospital.