Hallyu in Hong Kong

Korean music and TV shows are a prominent part of the entertainment scene among young people in Hong Kong. Korean products have seen a boost in sales along with the rising tide of Korean pop culture.



This is a wax museum in downtown Hong Kong. It puts on display the wax figures of more than a hundred world-famous celebrities. A special section at the museum is dedicated solely to Korean celebrities. Here you can see the wax figures of nine Korean entertainers, including K-pop singers and actors. Korean culture continues to captivate the hearts of young Hong Kong residents.



The popularity of Korean culture has resulted in the soaring sales of Korean food products as well. Exports of Korean instant noodles to Hong Kong have increased more than five-fold over the past five years on its rising popularity among young consumers. Exports of alcoholic drinks, beverages and frozen dumplings are also rising by double digits annually. You can see more and more advertisements of Korean products in Hong Kong these days. An advertisement shown on an electronic screen the size of five tennis courts on a large department store in downtown Hong Kong features a Korean celebrity and targets consumers in their 20s and 30s.



[Soundbite] Department Store Staff : "We have been receiving many inquiries about our products from young customers and have seen their sales surge since their appearance on "Descendants of the Sun."



Some estimates say that exports of Korean cultural content and consumer goods to Hong Kong reach 7 trillion won annually.



Measures are needed to strengthen the global competitiveness of Korean products and devise elaborate government strategies in order to maintain the popularity of Korean culture overseas.

