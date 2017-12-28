KBS NEWS

뉴스

대구 ‘키다리아저씨’는 보통 사람…‘'얼굴 없는 천사’ 5천200만원 기부
‘키다리아저씨’ 60代 보통사람 …‘얼굴없는 천사’의 메시지는?
한해를 마무리하는 세모에 전국에서 이웃돕기의 훈훈한 미담이 쏟아지고 있다. 대구의 '키다리아저씨'가...
[영상] 승강장까지 덮친 크레인…시내버스 ‘날벼락’
[영상] 승강장까지 덮친 크레인…시내버스 ‘날벼락’
오늘(28일) 오전 9시 50분 서울 강서구청 근처 공사 현장에서 크레인이 운행 중이던 시내버스를...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Sex Slavery Deal
입력 2017.12.28 (14:51) | 수정 2017.12.28 (16:43) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Sex Slavery Deal 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

A task force formed by South Korea’s Foreign Ministry says the Park Geun-hye administration made secret concessions to Tokyo in its 2015 deal to resolve the issue of Japanese wartime sexual slavery. Concluding its months-long review of the controversial bilateral agreement, the ministry said the agreement failed to meet the victim’s needs.

[Pkg]

A taskforce revising South Korea's agreement with Japan has announced the results of their five-month investigation. It said that in addition to the agreement announced jointly by the then-foreign ministers of Korea and Japan, there was also a secret deal struck between the governments of the two countries. Under the secret deal, Tokyo sought to obtain Seoul's promise that comfort women monuments would not be installed overseas, while Seoul virtually agreed. Tokyo also inquired about the relocation of the comfort women monument in front of the Japanese embassy in Korea and demanded that the expression "sex slaves" not be used anymore. In response, Seoul said it had been "trying to resolve the issue in a proper way" and that the official expression to describe the former sex slaves of the Japanese army was "victims of the Japanese army's comfort women system."

[Soundbite] Oh Tae-kyu(Taskforce Investigating Korea-Japan "Comfort Women" Agreement) : "The agreement was signed under the preconditions that Korea would try to solve the issue of Peace Monuments and prevent international criticism."

Regarding the controversial use of the expression "irreversible", Seoul was the first to mention it as an expression intended to emphasize "the irreversibility of the Japanese prime minister's apology." However, the bilateral agreement has been found to have modified the context to imply "the irreversibility of resolution." The taskforce pointed out that the agreement failed to meet the needs of the victims and was more of a bargaining chip between the two countries' governments. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Yun Byung-se, who oversaw the deal at the time, said he finds it regrettable that he failed to evaluate the agreement in a more balanced way, because he placed more emphasis on its procedural and emotional aspects rather than on its substance.
  • Sex Slavery Deal
    • 입력 2017.12.28 (14:51)
    • 수정 2017.12.28 (16:43)
    News Today
Sex Slavery Deal
[Anchor Lead]

A task force formed by South Korea’s Foreign Ministry says the Park Geun-hye administration made secret concessions to Tokyo in its 2015 deal to resolve the issue of Japanese wartime sexual slavery. Concluding its months-long review of the controversial bilateral agreement, the ministry said the agreement failed to meet the victim’s needs.

[Pkg]

A taskforce revising South Korea's agreement with Japan has announced the results of their five-month investigation. It said that in addition to the agreement announced jointly by the then-foreign ministers of Korea and Japan, there was also a secret deal struck between the governments of the two countries. Under the secret deal, Tokyo sought to obtain Seoul's promise that comfort women monuments would not be installed overseas, while Seoul virtually agreed. Tokyo also inquired about the relocation of the comfort women monument in front of the Japanese embassy in Korea and demanded that the expression "sex slaves" not be used anymore. In response, Seoul said it had been "trying to resolve the issue in a proper way" and that the official expression to describe the former sex slaves of the Japanese army was "victims of the Japanese army's comfort women system."

[Soundbite] Oh Tae-kyu(Taskforce Investigating Korea-Japan "Comfort Women" Agreement) : "The agreement was signed under the preconditions that Korea would try to solve the issue of Peace Monuments and prevent international criticism."

Regarding the controversial use of the expression "irreversible", Seoul was the first to mention it as an expression intended to emphasize "the irreversibility of the Japanese prime minister's apology." However, the bilateral agreement has been found to have modified the context to imply "the irreversibility of resolution." The taskforce pointed out that the agreement failed to meet the needs of the victims and was more of a bargaining chip between the two countries' governments. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Yun Byung-se, who oversaw the deal at the time, said he finds it regrettable that he failed to evaluate the agreement in a more balanced way, because he placed more emphasis on its procedural and emotional aspects rather than on its substance.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 [headline]
  2. 다음기사 Samsung Heir Appeal
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
멀티미디어뉴스
카카오친구
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.작년 억대 연봉 직장인 65만 명…평균 급여액은?
  2. 2.아메리칸항공, 농구 선수 ‘담요 도둑’ 취급했다가 사과
  3. 3.‘든든한 노후’ 적정생활비 “부부 230만원·개인 145만원”
  4. 4.승강장까지 덮친 크레인…시내버스 ‘날벼락’
  5. 5.예고 없는 끼어들기…뒤차는 무슨 죄?
  6. 6.공사장 크레인이 버스 덮쳐 …“1명 사망·14명 부상”
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
사사건건
정지
[취재후] 국정원 직원, 의문의 ‘스파이앱’ 구입…이번엔 의혹 풀릴까? 국정원 직원, 의문의 ‘스파이앱’ 구입…이번엔 의혹 풀릴까? 취재후
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.