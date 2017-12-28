[Anchor Lead]



More and more cruise ships have been visiting Sokcho port with the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games approaching. Sokcho once served as a home port for ships carrying South Korean tourists to the North Korean resort of Mount Kumgang. It is now becoming a hub for cruise trips to Japan and Russia.



[Pkg]



A 70,000-ton mid-sized cruise ship is anchored at Sokcho port beyond Mount Seorak. With the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games drawing nearer, roughly ten mid or large-sized international cruise ships have visited Sokcho this year for the first time. Cruise tourists are also satisfied with a stay in Sokcho. More than seven out of ten cruise tourists expressed willingness to visit Sokcho and Gangwon-do Province again.



[Soundbite] Kwon Byung-jeon(Korea Tourism Organization) : "There are no rocky mountains in Japan. So Japanese tourists may marvel at the rocky grandeur of Mount Seorak."



Sokcho port was renovated in order to attract cruise tourists ahead of the PyeongChang Olympics. It has become one of the nation's five top cruise ports, along with Jeju, Busan, Incheon and Yeosu. A project is being promoted to make Sokcho a home port for cruise ships, as accessibility to Seoul and the capital region has been significantly improved with the opening of the Seoul-Yangyang expressway and the Gyeongkang high-speed railway. As a cruise port in a prime location in the East Sea, Sokcho has the advantage of geological proximity to Russia, China and Japan. Last year, cruise ships generated the economic ripple effects of 3.4 trillion won by carrying nearly 2 million tourists. Attention is being paid to whether Sokcho will be able to breathe new life into the depressed Korean tourism and cruise industries.

Sokcho Port

