An anonymous donor has been known to leave bundles of cash in the millions of won around Jeonju this time of the year. The donations have been showing up every year for 18 years now, but the identity of the generous donor still remains a mystery.



This resident center unfailingly received a long awaited annual call this year. A nameless angel called to say that he had left a piggy bank behind the resident center building and hung up without revealing his identity.



[Soundbite] Lee Eun-young(Employee, Nosong-dong Resident Center) : "I picked up the phone as usual. A gentleman assumed to be in his 40s or 50s said there is a piggy bank left out behind the resident center before hanging up."



The box left exactly where the mysterious caller said contained a piggy bank, banknotes worth over 60 million won, and a letter asking that the money be used to help out young heads of household. It's been already 18 years since the unknown donor started giving cash in year 2000. The total donation, including this year's, has amounted to nearly 560 million won. The selfless charity act has tremendously helped out local residents in need. The unidentified angel's virtuous act, which has taken place every year without failing, is giving hope to those exhausted from life's hardship.

