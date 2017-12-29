[Anchor Lead]



With little prospect for a breakthrough in Korea-Japan relations, the Korean Navy begins a Dokdo defense drill. The Army also conducted a shooting drill for Apache helicopters showcasing its resolve to defend the nation into the new year.



At dawn, the Apache Guardian, regarded as the best attack helicopter, is seen in the sky above Yongmunsan Mountain in Gyeonggido Province. The choppers fly in tactical formation. Using 30 millimeter machine guns and 2 3/4 inch rockets, the Apache aims for key targets and displays powerful offense capabilities. 36 of the helicopters were introduced through early this year and they are the key asset of South Korea's aerial strike force with a mission to destroy the enemy's mechanized units. Meanwhile on northwestern border islands, the Apache is tasked with annihilating an enemy's special forces infiltrating Korea through the sea on board air-cushion vehicles. The Apache has recently proven its ability to strike precisely by accurately hitting all the targets with 2 air-to-air Stinger missiles and 8 air-to-surface Hellfire missiles.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-eun(Warrant Officer, Apache pilot) : "We'll do our best in combat preparation to be ready to immediately report to and wipe out any enemy provocation."



Meanwhile on the easternmost Dokdo islets, the Navy also carried out its regular Dokdo defense exercise. In the drill, a P-3C patrol aircraft identified an infiltrating enemy submarine which was then blocked by five Korean warships including the Gwanggaeto the Great Class Destroyer in the first phase defense. Subsequently a Marine Corps rapid response team arrived at the scene to defend the Dokdo islets. The military and the Marine Corps have been conducting the Dokdo drill since 1986 including twice this year even as Japan continues to express regret over the exercise.

Navy & Army Drills

입력 2017.12.29

