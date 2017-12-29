Preparing for the Cold

[Anchor Lead]



Much of the world will be watching the opening and closing ceremonies of the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games in 2018. But the ceremonies will be held in an open-air stadium, which will force the athletes and spectators to endure freezing cold conditions for hours. Here's a look at how the organizing committee is getting ready for the event.



Stage construction for the opening ceremony is in full swing at the Olympic Stadium. The ceremony will be held in a pentagonal, roofless, open-air stadium. The problem is that the venue is fully exposed to the harsh winter freeze and gale-force winds of Daegwallyeong Mountain Pass. The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at 8 PM on February 9th. The average temperature at that time over the last 10 years was minus 5.8 degrees Celsius. When the wind with the speed of 4.5 meters per second is added, the wind chill factor will push down the temperature down to 12 degrees below zero.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyo-jeong(Daegwallyeong Resident) : "The venue for the opening and closing ceremonies is located at the place with the strongest winds in Daegwallyeong. Winds that cut through the skin blow after sunset."



That means the athletes and spectators at the stadium will have to endure about five hours of harsh cold and cutting winds. In order to counter the cold snap, the organizing committee plans to set up 20 heated rest areas and 40 heaters for spectators. Also, acrylic windbreakers measuring 3.5 meters in height and 350 meters in length will be built to block out the wind. Cold-proof kits containing heat packs, rain coats, and other heating items will be passed out to some 35,000 spectators.



[Soundbite] Yeo Hyung-koo(PyeongChang Olympics Organizing Committee) : "People should wear warm clothes when they leave for the ceremonies. We're also preparing some dance movements that can help people warm up during the event."



Also, the possibility of a heavy snow storm or torrential rain cannot be ruled out. The PyeongChang Olympic Organizing Committee also has an alternative plan of moving the opening ceremony indoors in case of bad weather.

Preparing for the Cold

