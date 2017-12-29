[Anchor Lead]



At the end of each year, the advertising industry selects its people of the year who have stood out in the highly competitive field. Also, Billboard announced its list of best new K-pop artists this year. Let's find out who were included in these lists on today’s roundup of showbiz news.



The Korea Broadcast Advertising Corporation announced the names of Korean consumers' favorite product endorsers this year. According to a consumer behavior survey conducted on 5,000 consumers, actor Gong Yoo came in first place with 6.7% support. He left deep impressions on Korean consumers this year with his coffee and outdoor clothing ads. Actor Song Joong-ki followed in second place. He was an overwhelming consumer favorite in 2015, but just missed the top spot and came in second this year by winning 6.5% of the votes. Singer Seol-hyun ranked third overall, but placed first among female product endorsing models. The advertising industry has been dominated by Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yu-na and other female celebrities in previous years, but this year male stars have made strong impressions on Korean consumers. On the other side of the globe, American music brand Billboard highlighted up-and-coming K-pop artists of year 2017. Billboard has been writing steadily about the global popularity of K-pop. This time it has introduced ten new K-pop artists and picked the best among them. And Wanna One was named the hottest rookie Korean band. Billboard wrote that Wanna One is successful not only in Korea but in other countries as well. The article said Wanna One is expected to rock the K-pop scene for another year in their final year of their contract and even after the members go their separate ways following its disbandment at the end of 2018.

Entertainment News

입력 2017.12.29 (15:39) 수정 2017.12.29 (16:44) News Today

