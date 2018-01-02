[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he’d be willing to send a delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in his New Year address. While he had stark words of warning for the United States, he struck a more conciliatory tone toward the South. Here’s more.



In his New Year address, Kim Jong-un hinted at the possibility of sending a delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and having inter-Korean dialogue.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-un(North Korean Leader (Jan. 1)) : "We are willing to take all necessary steps, including the dispatch of our delegation. The government officials of the North and the South may have to meet urgently to discuss this."



The North Korean leader said that he is willing to have dialogue with anyone in the South, including the ruling party. However, he said that the North is developing nuclear weapons to protect itself, and urged the South to stop practicing for a nuclear war. Kim apparently referred to the joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises in response to Pyongyang's provocations. The North Korean leader also emphasized the completion of his regime's nuclear arsenal.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-un(North Korean Leader (Jan. 1)) : "The greatest achievement of our party, government and people last year was the historic advancement of our nuclear arsenal."



In his address, Kim threatened the United States by saying that the nuclear button is always on his desk.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-un(North Korean Leader (Jan. 1)) : "The U.S. mainland is within the shooting range of our nuclear weapons, and the nuclear button is always there on my desk in my office. I want to make it clear that this is not a threat, but a reality."



The North Korean leader has vowed to step up the mass-production and deployment of nuclear missiles. He also warned that he will further tighten his grip on his regime by eradicating anti-socialist practices in North Korea.

Kim Jong-un Address

입력 2018.01.02 (14:59) 수정 2018.01.02 (16:52) News Today

