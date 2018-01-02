[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in is riding high approval ratings heading into 2018. KBS conducted a new year’s survey asking citizens how the president was stacking up, and 76 percent of respondents said they approved of his performance so far.



When asked to evaluate the job performance of President Moon Jae-in who took office in May last year, 76 percent of respondents said he is doing a good job, while 21.1 percent said he is not doing a good job. In particular, over 80 percent among those in their 40s or younger approved of the president's state management. By region, approval ratings were the highest in Gwangju and Jeolla-do provinces at 94.3 percent. The figures hovered around the 60 percent level in the Gyeongsang-do provinces. 62.5 were in favor of Moon's policy toward North Korea, while 31.3 percent expressed disapproval. Regarding the president's foreign policies with neighboring countries such as the U.S., China and Japan, 66.2 percent said he is doing a good job, while 29.6 percent expressed opposition. 59.5 percent of the respondents supported Moon's economic policies, while 34.3 percent disapproved of them. 71.5 percent approved of Moon's welfare policies, while 23.8 percent expressed dissatisfaction. 55 percent supported the president's relations with the National Assembly. But 35.9 percent were against. Moon's welfare policies received the highest approval rating, followed by foreign relations, North Korea policies, economic policies and cooperation with parliament. About half of the respondents called on the president to strengthen his drive to clean up deep-rooted corruption, while 21.9 percent were satisfied with the current degree. Eight-point-two percent called for lowering the intensity, while 16.7 percent opposed the drive. 64.2 percent of supporters for the ruling Democratic Party called for a stronger anti-corruption campaign. In stark contrast, 55.9 percent of supporters for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party urged an end to the drive. The largest number of respondents or 30.2 percent answered that the most important task for South Korea is achieving economic growth.

High Approval Ratings

입력 2018.01.02 (15:01) 수정 2018.01.02 (16:52) News Today

