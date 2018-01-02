[Anchor Lead]



The new year will usher in many changes in policy. The minimum wage will see a sharp rise, as will income and corporate tax rates. Heavier capital gains taxes will also be levied on multiple home owners.



[Pkg]



This year's minimum wage is 7,530 won per hour, which is up more than 16% from last year. It's the sharpest rise in 17 years. But state support will also go to alleviating corporate burden.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-yeon(Deputy PM for Economic Affairs) : "You may well know the government will support nearly KRW 3 Tn in stabilization funds to resolve cost concerns faced by small-scale businesspeople and small enterprises."



Meanwhile, the tax burden will increase for high income earners and the largest companies. The previous 38% tax rate on people earning between 150 and 500 million won a year will change in 2018 to 40% for people earning over 300 million won and 42% for those earning more than 500 million won. Meanwhile the corporate tax rate for firms earning more than 300 billion won will be raised from 22 to 25 percent. Capital gains taxes will also increase for multiple home owners. The tax rate will go up by ten percentage points for double home owners when they sell a house in certain areas starting in April. The tax rate will rise by 20 percentage points for people with more than three homes. Also to ease housing costs for newlyweds, interest rates on loans for home purchases and rentals will be lowered by as much as one percent. The loan ceiling will also be raised. In addition, maternity leave will count towards annual paid holidays. First year employees will also receive more paid vacation.

New Policies In Effect

입력 2018.01.02 (15:06) 수정 2018.01.02 (16:52) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The new year will usher in many changes in policy. The minimum wage will see a sharp rise, as will income and corporate tax rates. Heavier capital gains taxes will also be levied on multiple home owners.



[Pkg]



This year's minimum wage is 7,530 won per hour, which is up more than 16% from last year. It's the sharpest rise in 17 years. But state support will also go to alleviating corporate burden.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-yeon(Deputy PM for Economic Affairs) : "You may well know the government will support nearly KRW 3 Tn in stabilization funds to resolve cost concerns faced by small-scale businesspeople and small enterprises."



Meanwhile, the tax burden will increase for high income earners and the largest companies. The previous 38% tax rate on people earning between 150 and 500 million won a year will change in 2018 to 40% for people earning over 300 million won and 42% for those earning more than 500 million won. Meanwhile the corporate tax rate for firms earning more than 300 billion won will be raised from 22 to 25 percent. Capital gains taxes will also increase for multiple home owners. The tax rate will go up by ten percentage points for double home owners when they sell a house in certain areas starting in April. The tax rate will rise by 20 percentage points for people with more than three homes. Also to ease housing costs for newlyweds, interest rates on loans for home purchases and rentals will be lowered by as much as one percent. The loan ceiling will also be raised. In addition, maternity leave will count towards annual paid holidays. First year employees will also receive more paid vacation.