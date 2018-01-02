Incheon’s Second Terminal

[Anchor Lead]



Incheon Airport is set to open its second terminal this month. Next, we bring you a glimpse of the second terminal of Incheon airport. The operators say the hope it to become a cutting-edge, eco-friendly and artistic airport.​​



Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 is 2.5 kilometers away from the existing one. It officially opens on January 18th. Passengers of Asiana Airlines and low-cost carriers will use the existing first terminal, while those who flying on Sky Team airlines, including Korean Air, will go to the new second terminal. This is an integrated traffic center that will accommodate those who use public transportation. A bus terminal and stations for an airline railroad and a high-speed railway are housed together at an indoor facility.



[Soundbite] Kim Seo-yoon(Incheon Int'l Airport Corporation) : "Passengers will be given more options to use public transportation services. They can choose between the airport railroad and the high-speed railway, depending on their schedules."



This 50-meter-long moving walkway takes you straight to the check-in area. Departure and immigration procedures have become smart. Compared to the first terminal, the new Terminal 2 has twice more unmanned kiosks, which allow passengers to check in and send their baggage themselves. The airport's accessibility has been boosted with two departure and arrival areas installed. This round-shaped scanner was introduced to the nation for the first time. The device is far more elaborate, as it is capable of detecting non-metal materials. It takes just six seconds with no need to contact security guards. Next, this unmanned departure and immigration checkpoint is equipped with face and fingerprint recognition functions, which allow adults aged 19 or older to pass through by only scanning their right thumbs, without advance registration requirements. The second terminal also features other considerate services, such as exclusive passages for the elderly and handicap, a path-finding smartphone app and quality restaurants. Incheon International Airport Terminal 2will go into service starting January 18 with a flight arriving at 5:15 a.m. from New York. The construction took eight years. And with the second terminal, the airport will be able to accommodate 18 million more people a year. As a result, Incheon International Airport will become one of the world's top five airports in terms of passenger transportation and soon establish itself as a leading airport in the world.

Incheon’s Second Terminal

