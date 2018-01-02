KBS NEWS

Asia’s Airport Competition
[Anchor Lead]

As China’s presence grows in global trade and tourism, the competition is intensifying among airports in the region each vying to become the hub to East Asia. Korea's Incheon International Airport has come out on top in many international evaluations but there's no guarantee it will be able to keep its edge in the future.

[Pkg]

Singapore's Changi Airport, boasting daily traffic of 160-thousand passengers, ranks number one in the Golden Pillow Award as the best airport for travelers to spend the night. In the case of Dubai International Airport, ranking at the top in global passenger numbers, 70% of its facilities operate at night. It draws foreign media attention as the world's busiest airport. Korea is also part of this worldwide competition to establish itself as a hub airport. Showcasing a new car model at Incheon International Airport is also part of such marketing efforts. Incheon International reaped 2.4 trillion won in revenue last year just from promoting Korean products and attracting foreign visitors. However, the number of transfer passengers, which has steadily risen since the airport's opening has reported a drop recently. Another hurdle for Korea is Hong Kong International Airport which has been the world leader in cargo transport volume for the second year.

[Soundbite] Lee Kwang-soo(Vice President, Incheon Int'l Airport) : "We aim to develop comprehensive entertainment facilities for visitors to hold business meetings at the airport as well as shop for goods and enjoy a good time with family."

Amid unlimited competition in the global aviation sector to secure sky ways, Korea faces a tall order to become a global hub airport.
