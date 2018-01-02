KBS NEWS

친모 진술 번복에 '거짓말 탐지기' 투입…'3남매 비극' 진실은?
[Taste of Korea] Tteokguk(떡국)
입력 2018.01.02 (18:03)
[Taste of Korea] Tteokguk(떡국)
Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!
Happy New Year! Koreans eat a special traditional dish to celebrate New Year's day. It is called tteokguk(떡국)- tteok means 'rice cake' and guk means 'soup'. It has a savory meat broth and sliced rice cakes! Today, Yuri and Luke will explain all about New Year's day in Korea.

