Restoring Ties
입력 2018.01.03 (14:52) | 수정 2018.01.03 (19:51)
[Anchor Lead]

As the PyeongChang Winter Olympics approach, President Moon Jae-in is poised to capitalize on the opportunity to open dialogue with North Korea on a broad range of issues. That includes the reunions of families separated by the Korean War.

[Pkg]

At the first cabinet meeting of the New Year, President Moon Jae-in welcomed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's remark about possibly sending North Korean delegates to the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. The President described Kim Jong-un's olive branch as North Korea's answer to South Korea's proposal of achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula in time for the Olympic Games.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "I welcome the remark as it is regarded as a positive reaction to our proposal to turn the PyeongChang Olympic Games into an opportunity to improve inter-Korean relations and bring peace."

President Moon instructed government officials to swiftly restore inter-Korean dialogue and devise follow-up plans to motivate North Korea to actually send its delegation to the PyeongChang Olympic Games. Since better inter-Korean relations and resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue go hand in hand, he also told officials to work together with the international community and find ways to bring peace on the Korean Peninsula through the PyeongChang Olympic Games. At another New Year's meeting with key government officials and leading figures from all walks of life, President Moon emphasized that he plans to settle peace on the Korean Peninsula by having North Korea participate in the Olympics.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "We will do our best to cooperate with the international community so that we can build inter-Korean peace and resolve the N. Korean nuclear issue peacefully."

The president promised to pull all government resources together so that people can actually feel their lives getting better and to establish policies for a safer Korea. President Moon visited the Seoul National Cemetery as his first official schedule of the New Year and wrote on the guest book that the country owned by the people would prepare for the nation's centennial.
