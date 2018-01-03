Corporate Resolutions

[Anchor Lead]



Korean companies marked the first work day of 2018 with resolutions for the new year. The shared buzzwords among corporations this year are 'innovation and social responsibility.' Firms are feeling the pressure to pursue more innovative growth.



[Pkg]



After the New Year holiday, office workers return to work on the first work day of 2018. They all have plans for this year.



[Soundbite] Lee Doo-eon(Office Worker) : "Our company didn't do very well last year, so hopefully this will change this year."



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-jin(Office Worker) : "It's not been long since I moved to Seoul. I still have outstanding loans. This year, I want to pay off more and live an orderly life."



[Soundbite] Gwon Hyeon-jeong(Office Worker) : "I want to master the task I'm learning. I wish for a happy year, possibly including a trip to a warm country at the end of the year."



Companies also marked the first day in ceremonies and pledged to put past accomplishments and crises behind, and look to the future for a fresh beginning.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-nam(Co-CEO, Samsung Electronics) : "We should not boast last year's accomplishments but return to the basics and continue to change and aim high."



[Soundbite] Yoon Yeo-chul(Co-Vice Chairman, Hyundai Motor) : "Our firm will invest more in future technologies and projects to secure a competitive edge."



Innovation to prepare for a global crisis was the common thread penetrating many businesses while social responsibility was also emphasized.



[Soundbite] Koo Bon-joon(Vice Chairman, LG Electronics) : "We must fundamentally change the way we do business and thoroughly enhance our business structure."



[Soundbite] Chey Tae-won(Chairman, SK Group) : "I hope this year marks the start of a "new SK" that generates both economic and social value."



Domestic shares also rallied on the year's first trading day. Foreign investors trickled into the benchmark KOSPI while the tech heavy KOSDAQ surpassed the 800 threshold for the first time in some ten years.

Corporate Resolutions

