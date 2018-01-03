KBS NEWS

Koreans in Vietnam
입력 2018.01.03 (15:00) | 수정 2018.01.03 (19:51) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Koreans in Vietnam 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Korean Wave or Hallyu in Vietnam is evolving in many different ways. Traditional Korean music classes are growing in popularity, while Korean people and businesses in the country do charity work and serve in Vietnamese communities.

[Pkg]

Here is a farming village in central Vietnam. The town is known for its amazing murals drawn in June 2016 in efforts to bridge Korea together with the Southeast Asian nation. Members of this family whose faces are drawn on their house's walls show even brighter faces than the pictures. Artists of Korea and Vietnam, together with local residents and volunteers, painted some 100 murals. This massive project gained immediate attention as a symbol of bilateral friendship.

[Soundbite] (Vietnamese Citizen) : "Thank you for making this hometown so beautiful through the two countries' cooperation."

In the Korean Cultural Center in Hanoi, a class teaching gugak is well under way. Gugak is traditional Korean music. Demand for gugak is increasing while people across Vietnam are joining the trend to learn Korean.

[Soundbite] (Student) : "I love Korean music and so I learned 'gayageum,' the Korean zither with 12 strings known for its rhythmical sound."

Korean firms also continue social contribution projects in Vietnam. This company built and donated 104 apartment homes in a poor village located near its factory about 6 months ago. The local government provided the land and the construction cost was not too expensive but the lives of the locals who were living on the streets completely changed.

[Soundbite] (Resident) : "In the old home, the rain leaked, but the new house is firm and comfortable to live in."

[Soundbite] Kim Min-seok(POSCO-SS VINA) : "The local government response is very favorable. Our employees have also been promoting the project through social media, which helps to boost our corporate image."

Various forms of the Korean Wave phenomenon and Korean businesses' charity activities in Vietnam are serving to further uplift the two nations' cooperative ties.
