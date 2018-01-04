KBS NEWS

뉴스

“살인자 얼굴 공개하라”…주민들 분노·곳곳서 ‘고성’
“살인자 얼굴 공개하라”…주민들 분노·곳곳서 ‘고성’
고준희(5)양 시신을 야산에 유기한 사건의 현장검증이 이뤄진 4일 전북 완주군 봉동읍의 아버지...
[특파원리포트] “아파트나 한 채 사지 뭐”…베트남 ‘묻지마 투자’ 괜찮을까?
“아파트나 한 채 사지 뭐”…베트남 투자, 한국인끼리 ‘들썩’
"베트남 쇼핑관광...아파트나 한 채 사지 뭐"관광에 쇼핑이 빠질 수 없겠지만, 그 쇼핑...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Olympic Promises
입력 2018.01.04 (14:50) | 수정 2018.01.04 (16:43) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Olympic Promises 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The organizing committee for the 2018 PyeongChang Games have pledged to make the upcoming even the best Olympics ever. The members gathered as the countdown to the games draws down to just 36 days to go.

[Pkg]

As the lights are turned on, the venue for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games opening and closing ceremonies is filled with a splendid and dynamic atmosphere. This is where the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics will be declared on February ninth. Roughly 400 members of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic organizing committee have gathered together at the stand of the ceremony Dressed in official Olympic uniforms for the first time, they renewed their determination to hold a successful Olympic Games.

[Soundbite] Lee Seung-hoon(PyeongChang Winter Olympics Organizing Committee) : "I am thrilled. I have many expectations. We will make an Olympic Games that gives hope and inspiration."

Committee Chairman Lee Hee-beom pledged to host the best-ever Olympic Games and demonstrate South Korea's unity and strength to the world.

[Soundbite] Lee Hee-beom(PyeongChang Winter Olympics Organizing Committee) : "It will be the largest winter festival of the world. It will outdo past Games and be the largest-ever, Olympic Games in terms of the numbers of countries participating and events to be held."

Expectations are mounting for a peaceful Olympics, as North Korea expressed willingness to participate in the Winter Games.

[Soundbite] Park Jeong-ok(Gangwon-do Prov. Resident) : "It will become a peaceful Olympic Games if North Korea accepts our proposal and participates."

With the PyeongChang Olympic Games some 30 days away, hopes are running high that the nation will successfully host the international sports event.
  • Olympic Promises
    • 입력 2018.01.04 (14:50)
    • 수정 2018.01.04 (16:43)
    News Today
Olympic Promises
[Anchor Lead]

The organizing committee for the 2018 PyeongChang Games have pledged to make the upcoming even the best Olympics ever. The members gathered as the countdown to the games draws down to just 36 days to go.

[Pkg]

As the lights are turned on, the venue for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games opening and closing ceremonies is filled with a splendid and dynamic atmosphere. This is where the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics will be declared on February ninth. Roughly 400 members of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic organizing committee have gathered together at the stand of the ceremony Dressed in official Olympic uniforms for the first time, they renewed their determination to hold a successful Olympic Games.

[Soundbite] Lee Seung-hoon(PyeongChang Winter Olympics Organizing Committee) : "I am thrilled. I have many expectations. We will make an Olympic Games that gives hope and inspiration."

Committee Chairman Lee Hee-beom pledged to host the best-ever Olympic Games and demonstrate South Korea's unity and strength to the world.

[Soundbite] Lee Hee-beom(PyeongChang Winter Olympics Organizing Committee) : "It will be the largest winter festival of the world. It will outdo past Games and be the largest-ever, Olympic Games in terms of the numbers of countries participating and events to be held."

Expectations are mounting for a peaceful Olympics, as North Korea expressed willingness to participate in the Winter Games.

[Soundbite] Park Jeong-ok(Gangwon-do Prov. Resident) : "It will become a peaceful Olympic Games if North Korea accepts our proposal and participates."

With the PyeongChang Olympic Games some 30 days away, hopes are running high that the nation will successfully host the international sports event.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Two Lawmakers Arrested
  2. 다음기사 Business in the New Year
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
멀티미디어뉴스
카카오친구
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.“아파트나 한 채 사지 뭐” …베트남 투자, 한국인끼리 ‘들썩’
  2. 2.고속도로 휴게소 음식 최고는? …전국 순위 발표
  3. 3.‘얼어붙은’ 나이아가라 …美 ‘최강 한파’로 11명 사망
  4. 4.‘신과 함께’ 주역들 천만 돌파 인증샷 …“2편도 곧 개봉”
  5. 5.베란다에 매달린 강아지 구조 …‘이불의 기적’
  6. 6.“살인자 얼굴 공개하라” …주민들 분노·곳곳서 ‘고성’
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
사사건건
정지
[취재후] 국정원 직원, 의문의 ‘스파이앱’ 구입…이번엔 의혹 풀릴까? 국정원 직원, 의문의 ‘스파이앱’ 구입…이번엔 의혹 풀릴까? 취재후
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.