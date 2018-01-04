Olympic Promises

[Anchor Lead]



The organizing committee for the 2018 PyeongChang Games have pledged to make the upcoming even the best Olympics ever. The members gathered as the countdown to the games draws down to just 36 days to go.



As the lights are turned on, the venue for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games opening and closing ceremonies is filled with a splendid and dynamic atmosphere. This is where the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics will be declared on February ninth. Roughly 400 members of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic organizing committee have gathered together at the stand of the ceremony Dressed in official Olympic uniforms for the first time, they renewed their determination to hold a successful Olympic Games.



[Soundbite] Lee Seung-hoon(PyeongChang Winter Olympics Organizing Committee) : "I am thrilled. I have many expectations. We will make an Olympic Games that gives hope and inspiration."



Committee Chairman Lee Hee-beom pledged to host the best-ever Olympic Games and demonstrate South Korea's unity and strength to the world.



[Soundbite] Lee Hee-beom(PyeongChang Winter Olympics Organizing Committee) : "It will be the largest winter festival of the world. It will outdo past Games and be the largest-ever, Olympic Games in terms of the numbers of countries participating and events to be held."



Expectations are mounting for a peaceful Olympics, as North Korea expressed willingness to participate in the Winter Games.



[Soundbite] Park Jeong-ok(Gangwon-do Prov. Resident) : "It will become a peaceful Olympic Games if North Korea accepts our proposal and participates."



With the PyeongChang Olympic Games some 30 days away, hopes are running high that the nation will successfully host the international sports event.

