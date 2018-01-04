KBS NEWS

뉴스

“살인자 얼굴 공개하라”…주민들 분노·곳곳서 ‘고성’
“살인자 얼굴 공개하라”…주민들 분노·곳곳서 ‘고성’
고준희(5)양 시신을 야산에 유기한 사건의 현장검증이 이뤄진 4일 전북 완주군 봉동읍의 아버지...
[특파원리포트] “아파트나 한 채 사지 뭐”…베트남 ‘묻지마 투자’ 괜찮을까?
“아파트나 한 채 사지 뭐”…베트남 투자, 한국인끼리 ‘들썩’
"베트남 쇼핑관광...아파트나 한 채 사지 뭐"관광에 쇼핑이 빠질 수 없겠지만, 그 쇼핑...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Business in the New Year
입력 2018.01.04 (14:52) | 수정 2018.01.04 (16:43) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Business in the New Year 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Business leaders called for deregulation at a New Year’s gathering on Wednesday. High ranking officials of the government and the business world exchanged greetings and offered promises of innovation and growth in the New Year.

[Pkg]

Business leaders have gathered at one place. The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a New Year's meeting to exchange greetings. The heads of large firms including Chamber chairman Park Yong-maan attended the event but key conglomerate chiefs were absent. From the government side, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and related ministers attended. Both government and business officials were united in their call for innovative growth, and assessed economic achievements as the nation ushers in an era of 30,000-dollar per capita income this year. They also agreed that the way of thinking and practices of the past era must change now. The business community vowed to position itself at the level of the public's viewpoint through trust and communication. It also had requests for the government.

[Soundbite] Park Yong-man(Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry) : "We ask the government to revamp policies and rules so that companies can launch many more new projects."

In response, the government said it will boldly remove regulations that hinder innovative growth. But the government was also clear that it will not neglect the big issues of higher minimum wage and shorter work hours.

[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Prime Minister) : "The government will consider the conditions of both management and labor and make best efforts or a soft landing of new labor measures by employing various policy tools."

From the labor circle, the chairman of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions attended the gathering and called for efforts to achieve shared growth. The president usually attends the New Year's meeting of the wider business sector, but this year as well as last year, the prime minister attended instead.
  • Business in the New Year
    • 입력 2018.01.04 (14:52)
    • 수정 2018.01.04 (16:43)
    News Today
Business in the New Year
[Anchor Lead]

Business leaders called for deregulation at a New Year’s gathering on Wednesday. High ranking officials of the government and the business world exchanged greetings and offered promises of innovation and growth in the New Year.

[Pkg]

Business leaders have gathered at one place. The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a New Year's meeting to exchange greetings. The heads of large firms including Chamber chairman Park Yong-maan attended the event but key conglomerate chiefs were absent. From the government side, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and related ministers attended. Both government and business officials were united in their call for innovative growth, and assessed economic achievements as the nation ushers in an era of 30,000-dollar per capita income this year. They also agreed that the way of thinking and practices of the past era must change now. The business community vowed to position itself at the level of the public's viewpoint through trust and communication. It also had requests for the government.

[Soundbite] Park Yong-man(Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry) : "We ask the government to revamp policies and rules so that companies can launch many more new projects."

In response, the government said it will boldly remove regulations that hinder innovative growth. But the government was also clear that it will not neglect the big issues of higher minimum wage and shorter work hours.

[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Prime Minister) : "The government will consider the conditions of both management and labor and make best efforts or a soft landing of new labor measures by employing various policy tools."

From the labor circle, the chairman of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions attended the gathering and called for efforts to achieve shared growth. The president usually attends the New Year's meeting of the wider business sector, but this year as well as last year, the prime minister attended instead.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Olympic Promises
  2. 다음기사 Jecheon Fire Families
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
멀티미디어뉴스
카카오친구
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.“아파트나 한 채 사지 뭐” …베트남 투자, 한국인끼리 ‘들썩’
  2. 2.고속도로 휴게소 음식 최고는? …전국 순위 발표
  3. 3.‘얼어붙은’ 나이아가라 …美 ‘최강 한파’로 11명 사망
  4. 4.‘신과 함께’ 주역들 천만 돌파 인증샷 …“2편도 곧 개봉”
  5. 5.베란다에 매달린 강아지 구조 …‘이불의 기적’
  6. 6.“살인자 얼굴 공개하라” …주민들 분노·곳곳서 ‘고성’
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
사사건건
정지
[취재후] 국정원 직원, 의문의 ‘스파이앱’ 구입…이번엔 의혹 풀릴까? 국정원 직원, 의문의 ‘스파이앱’ 구입…이번엔 의혹 풀릴까? 취재후
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.