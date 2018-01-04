KBS NEWS

뉴스

“살인자 얼굴 공개하라”…주민들 분노·곳곳서 ‘고성’
“살인자 얼굴 공개하라”…주민들 분노·곳곳서 ‘고성’
고준희(5)양 시신을 야산에 유기한 사건의 현장검증이 이뤄진 4일 전북 완주군 봉동읍의 아버지...
[특파원리포트] “아파트나 한 채 사지 뭐”…베트남 ‘묻지마 투자’ 괜찮을까?
“아파트나 한 채 사지 뭐”…베트남 투자, 한국인끼리 ‘들썩’
"베트남 쇼핑관광...아파트나 한 채 사지 뭐"관광에 쇼핑이 빠질 수 없겠지만, 그 쇼핑...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Winter Hiking Risks
입력 2018.01.04 (14:56) | 수정 2018.01.04 (16:43) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Winter Hiking Risks 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

In spite of the frigid cold, hiking is a popular pastime at the beginning of the year. However, hikers are advised to take extra caution during the winter against the risk of a sudden heart attack while they are enjoying the mountains.

[Pkg]

Mount Taebaek National Park is covered in snow. CPR is performed on a man in his 50s who collapsed from sudden cardiac arrest.

[Soundbite] "(Are you his companion?) No. He suddenly collapsed while climbing up."

As he failed to recover his consciousness, a heart defibrillator was employed.

[Soundbite] "Electric shocks were delivered. Let's perform CPR!"

Thanks to the timely initial response, the man was saved after being transported to a hospital. However, a man in his 70s who collapsed from a sudden heart attack on the same hiking trail around a similar time died eventually.

[Soundbite] Kim Wang-kyun(Korean National Park Service) : "A report was not made and appropriate initial action could not be taken, as the accident occurred while he was hiking alone, apart from his companions."

60 of 109 deaths at national parks over the past five years were caused by a sudden heart arrest. This accounts for more than half of the total. As the risks of a sudden cardiac attack increase in the winter, hikers are advised to go on hiking in groups of at least two or three people, rather than alone, to ensure swift action in emergencies. They also should bring good winter hiking devices and choose a course that is right for their physical condition. The winter chill and snowy trails can easily exhaust hikers and this condition can be exacerbated by unpredictable climate changes.

[Soundbite] Kang Jae-koo(Korea National Park Service) : "Hikers are advised to check weather conditions in advance and bring winter hiking devices such as climbing irons, and extra clothes."

Moreover, hikers need to climb down earlier than usual before the sun sets, as daytime is short in the winter.
  • Winter Hiking Risks
    • 입력 2018.01.04 (14:56)
    • 수정 2018.01.04 (16:43)
    News Today
Winter Hiking Risks
[Anchor Lead]

In spite of the frigid cold, hiking is a popular pastime at the beginning of the year. However, hikers are advised to take extra caution during the winter against the risk of a sudden heart attack while they are enjoying the mountains.

[Pkg]

Mount Taebaek National Park is covered in snow. CPR is performed on a man in his 50s who collapsed from sudden cardiac arrest.

[Soundbite] "(Are you his companion?) No. He suddenly collapsed while climbing up."

As he failed to recover his consciousness, a heart defibrillator was employed.

[Soundbite] "Electric shocks were delivered. Let's perform CPR!"

Thanks to the timely initial response, the man was saved after being transported to a hospital. However, a man in his 70s who collapsed from a sudden heart attack on the same hiking trail around a similar time died eventually.

[Soundbite] Kim Wang-kyun(Korean National Park Service) : "A report was not made and appropriate initial action could not be taken, as the accident occurred while he was hiking alone, apart from his companions."

60 of 109 deaths at national parks over the past five years were caused by a sudden heart arrest. This accounts for more than half of the total. As the risks of a sudden cardiac attack increase in the winter, hikers are advised to go on hiking in groups of at least two or three people, rather than alone, to ensure swift action in emergencies. They also should bring good winter hiking devices and choose a course that is right for their physical condition. The winter chill and snowy trails can easily exhaust hikers and this condition can be exacerbated by unpredictable climate changes.

[Soundbite] Kang Jae-koo(Korea National Park Service) : "Hikers are advised to check weather conditions in advance and bring winter hiking devices such as climbing irons, and extra clothes."

Moreover, hikers need to climb down earlier than usual before the sun sets, as daytime is short in the winter.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Jecheon Fire Families
  2. 다음기사 KOSPI 2,471.49 KOSDAQ 823.08
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
멀티미디어뉴스
카카오친구
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.“아파트나 한 채 사지 뭐” …베트남 투자, 한국인끼리 ‘들썩’
  2. 2.고속도로 휴게소 음식 최고는? …전국 순위 발표
  3. 3.‘얼어붙은’ 나이아가라 …美 ‘최강 한파’로 11명 사망
  4. 4.‘신과 함께’ 주역들 천만 돌파 인증샷 …“2편도 곧 개봉”
  5. 5.베란다에 매달린 강아지 구조 …‘이불의 기적’
  6. 6.“살인자 얼굴 공개하라” …주민들 분노·곳곳서 ‘고성’
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
사사건건
정지
[취재후] 국정원 직원, 의문의 ‘스파이앱’ 구입…이번엔 의혹 풀릴까? 국정원 직원, 의문의 ‘스파이앱’ 구입…이번엔 의혹 풀릴까? 취재후
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.