In spite of the frigid cold, hiking is a popular pastime at the beginning of the year. However, hikers are advised to take extra caution during the winter against the risk of a sudden heart attack while they are enjoying the mountains.



Mount Taebaek National Park is covered in snow. CPR is performed on a man in his 50s who collapsed from sudden cardiac arrest.



[Soundbite] "(Are you his companion?) No. He suddenly collapsed while climbing up."



As he failed to recover his consciousness, a heart defibrillator was employed.



[Soundbite] "Electric shocks were delivered. Let's perform CPR!"



Thanks to the timely initial response, the man was saved after being transported to a hospital. However, a man in his 70s who collapsed from a sudden heart attack on the same hiking trail around a similar time died eventually.



[Soundbite] Kim Wang-kyun(Korean National Park Service) : "A report was not made and appropriate initial action could not be taken, as the accident occurred while he was hiking alone, apart from his companions."



60 of 109 deaths at national parks over the past five years were caused by a sudden heart arrest. This accounts for more than half of the total. As the risks of a sudden cardiac attack increase in the winter, hikers are advised to go on hiking in groups of at least two or three people, rather than alone, to ensure swift action in emergencies. They also should bring good winter hiking devices and choose a course that is right for their physical condition. The winter chill and snowy trails can easily exhaust hikers and this condition can be exacerbated by unpredictable climate changes.



[Soundbite] Kang Jae-koo(Korea National Park Service) : "Hikers are advised to check weather conditions in advance and bring winter hiking devices such as climbing irons, and extra clothes."



Moreover, hikers need to climb down earlier than usual before the sun sets, as daytime is short in the winter.

Winter Hiking Risks

입력 2018.01.04 (14:56) 수정 2018.01.04 (16:43) News Today

