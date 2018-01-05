The South Korean unification ministry said Friday morning that North Korea accepted the South’s offer for high level talks at the truce village of Panmunjom next Tuesday. This will mark the first such meeting since December 2015, before South Korea ordered the shutdown of the inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex. The two sides are expected to discuss North Korea’s participation at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games and ways to improve overall relations between the two sides. The North made confirmation in a document it sent to the South under the name of Ri Son-gwon, the head of the North's state agency in charge of inter-Korean affairs. South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon was named as the receiver.

N. Korea Agrees to Talks

입력 2018.01.05 (14:52) 수정 2018.01.05 (16:41) News Today

