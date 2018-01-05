[Anchor Lead]



The government and the sports community are making preparations to welcome a North Korean delegation to the PyeongChang Games. The presidential office is pursuing talks with North Korea as sports officials get ready to receive the North's Olympic team.



The presidential office held this year's second standing committee meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday chaired by Chung Eui-yong, the head of the National Security Office. The meeting discussed preparations for inter-Korean talks as well as North Korea's participation in the PyeongChang Olympics. The Unification Ministry is known to be ready to discuss detailed procedures necessary to hold inter-Korean dialogue. The agenda will first and foremost focus on Pyongyang's Olympic participation, and later address mutual concerns aimed at improving cross-border relations. Meanwhile the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is also known to have been preparing for the North's Olympic participation related to transport, accommodation and security. The PyeongChang Olympics organizing committee and the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee also said they were making all out preparations in the event that North Korean athletes, their cheering squad, support team and art troupe take part in the winter games.

Olympic Preparations

