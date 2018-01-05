KBS NEWS

서울대 합격하고도 안간 수험생 175명…왜?
서울대학교 합격하고도 안간 수험생 175명…왜?
서울대 수시모집에 합격하고도 등록하지 않은 학생이 올해 175명으로 나타났다. 이들 대부분은...
'바닷속 상어도 얼어 죽어'…북미 겨울폭풍 10여 명 사망
'바닷속 상어 얼어 죽어'…북미 겨울폭풍 10여 명 사망
미 동부에 한파와 함께 눈폭풍이 몰아치는 가운데 사망자 숫자가 계속 늘고 있습니다.바닷속 상어도...

Winter Flu Outbreak
입력 2018.01.05 (15:03) | 수정 2018.01.05 (16:41) News Today
Winter Flu Outbreak 저작권
[Anchor Lead]

The rate of flu infections this winter is alarming health authorities. In just one month since a recent flu warning was issued, the number of patients spiked sevenfold. What is more concerning and even unusual is that influenza types A and B are spreading concurrently.

[Pkg]

All the patients in this hospital room are suffering from the flu. This 9-month-old girl was admitted last week after showing the symptom of high fever. As her 3-year-old brother and mother also caught the flu, her whole family has been hospitalized for a week now. Hospitals around Korea have been packed recently with patients diagnosed with the flu. It was earlier last month when a flu warning was issued. Since then, the number of patients suspected of flu has spiked from 7.7 per 1,000 patients to 53.6. That's nearly a seven-fold hike in just one month. Unlike in previous years, the influenza types A and B appeared alternately, this year the two types of flu are spreading at the same time, causing double and cross infections.

[Soundbite] Dr. Hong Ju-hee(Sowha Children's Hospital) : "People need to be cautious for a while, because even if you recover from one type of flu, you may be infected again with another flu type."

At this rate, public health authorities project that the flu epidemic would peak at the end of this month. They also recommend that those who have not received flu shots to be vaccinated even now, since flu inoculation prevents infection and, mitigates the symptoms when infected with the flu virus.
