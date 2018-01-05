Check out a live stream of your favorite K-Pop star spotted on their way to KBS music show, 'Music Bank'. Happy New Year! Today, idol groups revealed their new year resolutions. One group even wore puppy pajamas, because 2018 is the year of dog! Plus, do not miss the interview with all the members of Monsta X, Momoland, The Boyz, BLK, YUSEOL, N Flying, Flashe, Shine(BabyBoo), ICIA, Heygirls, and so on.





[스폿 @ 뮤직뱅크 라이브] 2018.01.05

입력 2018.01.05 (15:43) 페이스북 Live

Check out a live stream of your favorite K-Pop star spotted on their way to KBS music show, 'Music Bank'. Happy New Year! Today, idol groups revealed their new year resolutions. One group even wore puppy pajamas, because 2018 is the year of dog! Plus, do not miss the interview with all the members of Monsta X, Momoland, The Boyz, BLK, YUSEOL, N Flying, Flashe, Shine(BabyBoo), ICIA, Heygirls, and so on.



