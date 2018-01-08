KBS NEWS

또 여고생 집단폭행, 성매매 시도까지…누리꾼 '공분'
‘인천 여고생 집단폭행’ 성매매 강요까지…누리꾼 ‘공분’
누리꾼들의 공분을 샀던 '인천 여고생 집단 폭행 사건'의 피해자가 강제로 성매매 당할 뻔했다는...
"급구! 학생을 찾습니다"…'최남단 마라분교' 애타는 호소
“급구! 학생을 찾습니다”…‘최남단 마라분교’ 애타는 호소
국토 최남단 마라도의 유일한 교육기관인 마라분교장이 학생이 없어 2년 째 문을 닫은 가운데...

Inter-Korean Talks
입력 2018.01.08 (14:48) | 수정 2018.01.08 (16:50) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The two Koreas will hold high-level talks on Tuesday at the truce village of Panmunjeom. Both sides have confirmed their delegations ahead of the talks, consisting of high-ranking government officials, including ministers and vice ministers.

[Pkg]

South and North Korea have formed their delegations to the upcoming inter-Korean talks slated for Tuesday. South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, who heads the South Korean delegation, also participated in the second inter-Korean summit. The North's delegation will be headed by the chairman of the North Korean Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland, Ri Son-kwon, a former military official who also participated in inter-Korean working-level military talks. Other officials included in the delegations are South Korea's Unification Vice Minister Chun Hae-sung and North Korea's vice chair of the reunification committee Jon Jong-su, as well as the South's vice minister of culture Roh Tae-kang and the North's vice sports minister Won Kil-u. In the past, some insisted that the
South's Unification Ministry matches the rank of the United Front Department of the North's Workers' Party, but the controversy subsided after North Korea upgraded its reunification committee to a government agency in 2016. The two delegations will likely first of all discuss in-depth the North's participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. This may also include such issues as the North Korean Olympic team's travel route, a joint entrance by the two Koreas at the opening and closing ceremonies, a unified team, security guarantee and the dispatch of a cheering squad. If the delegations decide to discuss ways to improve inter-Korean ties, the South Korean delegation will likely propose the discussion of the prevention of clashes on the military demarcation line and separated family reunions, while the North Korean side may bring up the suspension of South Korea-U.S. joint military exercises.
