KBS NEWS

뉴스

또 여고생 집단폭행, 성매매 시도까지…누리꾼 ‘공분’
‘인천 여고생 집단폭행’ 성매매 강요까지…누리꾼 ‘공분’
누리꾼들의 공분을 샀던 '인천 여고생 집단 폭행 사건'의 피해자가 강제로 성매매 당할 뻔했다는...
“급구! 학생을 찾습니다”…‘최남단 마라분교’ 애타는 호소
“급구! 학생을 찾습니다”…‘최남단 마라분교’ 애타는 호소
국토 최남단 마라도의 유일한 교육기관인 마라분교장이 학생이 없어 2년 째 문을 닫은 가운데...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Real Estate Taxes
입력 2018.01.08 (14:54) | 수정 2018.01.08 (16:50) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Real Estate Taxes 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Starting in April this year, owners of multiple homes will have to pay a higher real estate sale tax in 40 regions across Korea, including Seoul. But there will be some exceptions. Here’s more.

[Pkg]

A new law mandating owners of multiple homes to pay up to 62 percent in capital gains tax will soon be enacted. The Ministry of Strategy and Finance has said that the revised bill will take effect as early as next month after being discussed at the vice ministerial and cabinet meetings. Once the amended bill is enacted, starting in April owners of multiple homes in 40 regions including Seoul, Gwacheon and Busan will have to pay a higher real estate sales tax when selling their properties. Owners of two homes will have to pay 10 percentage points more in addition to the basic sales tax, which ranges from 6 to 42 percent. Owners of three or more homes will have to pay 20 percentage points more. However, the new regulation will not apply when owners of two homes need to sell their properties in regions subject to a higher capital gains tax, excluding the Seoul metropolitan area, because of their children's school location, work or disease. But this is only valid when home owners have lived in properties costing less than 300 million won for over a year and have sold them within three years after they no longer needed two homes. Couples who ended up with two homes after marriage can sell one of their homes within five years after getting married without getting taxed at a higher rate. Couples who live together with their parents and decide to sell one of their properties within ten years will also be excluded.
  • Real Estate Taxes
    • 입력 2018.01.08 (14:54)
    • 수정 2018.01.08 (16:50)
    News Today
Real Estate Taxes
[Anchor Lead]

Starting in April this year, owners of multiple homes will have to pay a higher real estate sale tax in 40 regions across Korea, including Seoul. But there will be some exceptions. Here’s more.

[Pkg]

A new law mandating owners of multiple homes to pay up to 62 percent in capital gains tax will soon be enacted. The Ministry of Strategy and Finance has said that the revised bill will take effect as early as next month after being discussed at the vice ministerial and cabinet meetings. Once the amended bill is enacted, starting in April owners of multiple homes in 40 regions including Seoul, Gwacheon and Busan will have to pay a higher real estate sales tax when selling their properties. Owners of two homes will have to pay 10 percentage points more in addition to the basic sales tax, which ranges from 6 to 42 percent. Owners of three or more homes will have to pay 20 percentage points more. However, the new regulation will not apply when owners of two homes need to sell their properties in regions subject to a higher capital gains tax, excluding the Seoul metropolitan area, because of their children's school location, work or disease. But this is only valid when home owners have lived in properties costing less than 300 million won for over a year and have sold them within three years after they no longer needed two homes. Couples who ended up with two homes after marriage can sell one of their homes within five years after getting married without getting taxed at a higher rate. Couples who live together with their parents and decide to sell one of their properties within ten years will also be excluded.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Corruption Trial
  2. 다음기사 Pohang Shelter
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
멀티미디어뉴스
카카오친구
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.장난인 줄 알았는데 진짜 프러포즈?!
  2. 2.인천서 또 여고생 집단폭행, 성매매 강요까지
  3. 3.살인 한파에 JFK공항도 ‘물바다’ …승객 수천 명 발 묶여
  4. 4.강동원의 눈물 …‘1987’ 출연 논란 “빚 갚는 심정으로”
  5. 5.이보영, ‘전어 서비스’ 악플에 “강경 대응하겠다”
  6. 6.배우 박원숙 “메니에르 병 …한쪽 귀 안들려”
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.