Pohang Shelter
입력 2018.01.08 (14:56) | 수정 2018.01.08 (16:50) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

It's been more than 50 days since a powerful earthquake rattled the city of Pohang, but 600 people are still staying at shelter as they don’t have anywhere else to go.
​​
[Pkg]

These Pohang residents displaced from their homes by the November earthquake are growing tired of living in a shelter, which has lasted nearly two months. They suffer through the days in insecurity with not even their privacy ensured in the tents set up inside the gymnasium. Their deteriorating health is another serious problem.

[Soundbite] (Earthquake Victim) : "They should get us new homes. We can't stay like this forever. Our health is bad and deteriorating."

Many of the displaced residents are waiting for the results of detailed safety inspections conducted on their homes or don't have houses to move into.

[Soundbite] (Earthquake Victim) : "Rebuilding takes a lot of money, so it would be best to get help as soon as possible. If not, I want subsidies for repairs."

There are about 600 people from 260 households still living in the temporary shelter. Several of them are advanced in age and financially insecure, making it quite difficult for them to spend the winter in damaged houses.

[Soundbite] Jeong Bong-young(Head of Relocation Measures in Pohang) : "Most of the residents are farmers who don't want to live in apartments and instead want to move to a relocation complex. So, we're building a housing complex next to Heunghae Elementary School."

It's already been 50 days since the earthquake hit Pohang, but it seems more time is needed to find new homes for these displaced and homeless residents.
    News Today
