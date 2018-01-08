Promising Figure Skater

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's promising male figure skater Cha Jun-hwan has secured a berth in the Winter Olympic Games. Cha’s efforts were marked with drama as he overcame a margin of 20 points to earn his place at PyeongChang.​​

​

Cha Jun-hwan presented a fantastic performance and won a come-from-behind victory. In the previous two rounds of qualifiers, his performance was poor and fell short of expectations due to injuries. He miraculously overcame a margin of 20 points recorded on the previous day. Cha secured a berth in the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games by scoring a total of 684.23 points in three qualifiers with a nearly perfect performance.



[Soundbite] Cha Jun-hwan(Korean Nat’l Figure Skating Team) : "Now I can compete in the PyeongChang Olympic Games. I hope that I will be able to put on everything I can do."



Lee Jun-hyung failed to win a ticket to PyeongChang by a margin of 2.13 points, although he was leading the pack at first. In the women's singles, Choi Da-bin has joined the nation's Olympic team. Choi won a gold medal in the 2017 Winter Asian Games in Sapporo, Japan and recorded a total of 540.28 points in the Olympic qualifiers. The remaining ticket went to Kim Ha-neul. Both skaters will compete in the Olympic Games for the first time. Yoo Young has to participate in the next Olympic Games because of an age limit, although she became the first skater to win the qualifiers with a total score of over 200 points, after Kim Yu-na.

