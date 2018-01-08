[Anchor Lead]



The snow-covered white birch tree forest in Inje, Gangwon-do Province, is drawing scores of hikers from all over Korea for a glimpse at the spellbinding winter scenery. Let’s check it out.​



[Pkg]



The snow-covered winterland is awe-inspiring. It is reminiscent of a scene from a fairy-tale with the sun rays shimmering between the tall white birch trees. Hikers are busy capturing the breathtaking view with their cameras. Even the icy weather of minus ten degrees Celsius cannot stop them. The winter landscape of the white birch forest in Inje, which is home to 700,000 birch trees, is beyond comparison. Scores of hikers come here to take in the beautiful view.



[Soundbite] Chung Noo-ri(Seoul Resident) : "I love this place. It's perfect for enjoying winter scenery."



On weekdays, some 400 tourists visit the area. On weekends, the number surpasses three thousand.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-kyu(Inje Forest Management Office) : "You can take in the beautiful snowy landscape in the birch tree forest. This place impresses everyone with its white scenery."



The snow-covered birch trees are offering respite and comfort to tourists.

Winter Scenery

입력 2018.01.08 (14:59) 수정 2018.01.08 (16:50) News Today

