Inter-Korean Talks
입력 2018.01.10 (14:54) | 수정 2018.01.10 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea will send an Olympic delegation to PyeongChang next month. Negotiators from the South and North met for breakthrough cross-border talks on Wednesday in Panmunjeom, where the two sides also agreed to high-level military meetings in the near future to improve ties. Wednesday’s round of talks failed, however, to set up Red Cross talks for reunions of families separated by the Korean War.

[Pkg]

The South and North Korean delegations adopted a three-point joint press release at the latest high-level talks. First, the two sides agreed to fully cooperate for the success of the upcoming Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in PyeongChang. North Korea will send a sizeable delegation comprised of high-level officials, athletes and staff members, a cheering squad, and a performance troupe to the Olympic Games and South Korea will ensure that they will be fully accommodated. However, the two sides could not agree on when or where to hold related talks, only that they would set up working-level meetings. The detailed schedule will be arranged through written correspondence. Second, the two sides have agreed to hold military talks to ease military tension.

[Soundbite] Cho Myoung-gyon(S. Korean Unification Minister) : "By agreeing to hold military talks, we have an opportunity to ease tension on the Korean Peninsula and prevent accidental clashes between the two Koreas."

They also agreed to resume exchanges and cooperation in various fields to improve inter-Korean relations. The South and North Korean delegates said that the Korean people, as the key players in the issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, should resolve inter-Korean matters through dialogue and negotiation.Thus they agreed to hold high-ranking talks and separate meetings in various fields. However, they could not agree on much-awaited Red Cross talks to bring separated families together. Meanwhile, yesterday's closing meeting took longer than expected, because the chief North Korean delegate Ri Son-gwon strongly disapproved of South Korean media reports that claimed the delegates were also discussing the denuclearization issue.
