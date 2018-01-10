KBS NEWS

Negotiation Tactics
입력 2018.01.10 (14:56) | 수정 2018.01.10 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]

Though the talks unfolded in a friendly way, South and North Korea’s chief delegates came to the first major inter-Korean meeting in two years with different demeanors. North Korea’s chief delegate Ri Son-gwon was boisterous and all smiles at Wednesday’s meeting, while South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myong-gyon was much more reserved.

[Pkg]

North Korea's Ri Son-gwon, wearing a suit and a badge of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, appeared relaxed.

[Soundbite] "Happy New Year. (Welcome. It's nice to see you.)"

Ri sat at the negotiation table with a smile, but started pressuring his South Korean counterpart by comparing the cold weather to the chilly inter-Korean relations.

[Soundbite] Ri Son-gwon(Chief N. Korean Delegate) : "I think inter-Korean relations are in a deeper freeze than the weather."

Then he suddenly started talking about his nephew, who was born in the year the first inter-Korean summit was held in 2000, and urged for the two sides to make a generous, big-scale deal.

[Soundbite] Ri Son-gwon(Chief N. Korean Delegate) : "I came here determined to give the first New Year's present, a valuable result, to the entire Korean people."

To Ri's direct approach, South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon answered calmly with the proverb "Well begun is half done."

[Soundbite] Cho Myoung-gyon(Chief S. Korean Delegate) : "I believe the meeting should proceed with resolve and patience, and with the mindset of "Well begun is half done."

He also made it clear that he would not rush into anything just to produce results.

[Soundbite] Cho Myoung-gyon(Chief S. Korean Delegate) : "There's a saying that goes "Rome wasn't built in a day." We should not rush, but patiently take one issue at a time."

The chief North Korean delegate even gladly complied with the repeated calls to pose for the camera.

[Soundbite] "I should please the reporters."

The atmosphere at the meeting was friendly, but the two sides apparently played intense mind games to gain the upper hand in the negotiations.
