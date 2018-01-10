Opening Dialogue

[Anchor Lead]



Here’s another reason this week’s talks were different: North Korea called for them to be opened to the public. Previously, the North wanted discussions to take place behind closed doors. In our next report, what could be behind the sudden about-face?



When the inter-Korean dialogue's plenary session kicked off, North Korea's chief delegate abruptly asked for open discussions in his opening remarks.



[Soundbite] Ri Son-gwon(N. Korea's Chief Delegate) : "Why don't we fully open our discussions since many reporters appear to have come?"



Seoul's chief delegate had to politely turn down the North's request saying that closed-door talks is the customary practice.



[Soundbite] Cho Myoung-gyon(S. Korea's Chief Delegate) : "It would be better to hold a closed-door meeting as is the custom, and hold an open session with journalists midway if necessary."



Then the North Korean negotiator raised issues of transparency and sincerity in the talks.



[Soundbite] Ri Son-gwon(N. Korea's Chief Delegate) : "I think it's good to show how N. Korea is making sincere efforts for transparent dialogue."



The North has always insisted on closed-door dialogue in the past. Its unprecedented request this time is believed to underline its intent to use cross-border talks for propaganda purposes.



[Soundbite] Prof. Nam Seong-wuk(Korea University) : "By stressing the meeting's transparency, it appears the North will utilize inter-Korean talks as a way to break free from sanctions and pressure."



North Korea has revealed intentions to use the PyeongChang Olympics for political propaganda, as it has offered to send to the Winter Games a high-ranking delegation, a cheering squad, performing artists, observers, journalists and even a taekwondo demonstration team in addition to the athletes. Experts say that response measures to the North's Olympic plan are urgently called for.

