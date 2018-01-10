[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in held a New Year's press conference on Wednesday morning to explain his administration's key policies for 2018. The president called on lawmakers to speed up talks on revising the nation’s 30-year-old constitution, reiterating his resolve to hold a national referendum concurrently with local elections scheduled for June. The president also vowed stepped up efforts to denuclearize North Korea, calling it a way point to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

New Year’s Press Conference

입력 2018.01.10 (15:00) 수정 2018.01.10 (16:45) News Today

