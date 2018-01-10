KBS NEWS

뉴스

‘고래의 고장’ 울산 시끌시끌…검·경의 ‘고래고기’ 싸움
‘고래의 고장’ 울산 시끌시끌…검·경의 ‘고래고기’ 싸움
새해 벽두부터 울산에서 들려오는 검찰과 경찰간 갈등이 여론의 주목을 받고 있다.2년 전 울산경찰이...
[GO!현장] 눈길에 ‘쾅쾅쾅’…블랙박스에 담긴 18중 추돌사고
[영상] 눈길에 ‘쾅쾅쾅’…블랙박스에 담긴 18중 추돌사고
지난 9일 오후 6시 42분쯤 전남 화순군 이양면의 한 국도에서 연쇄 추돌 사고가 발생했습니다. 경찰은...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Sexual Slavery Deal
입력 2018.01.10 (15:01) | 수정 2018.01.10 (16:45) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Sexual Slavery Deal 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The government announced Tuesday that although Seoul has many problems with the 2015 agreement with Tokyo on wartime sexual slavery, it will not seek a renegotiation on the deal. Here’s more.​

[Pkg]

In a news conference Tuesday, the government again stressed that the 2015 'comfort women' agreement with Japan that failed to properly reflect victims' opinions can't be a genuine solution to the sex slavery issue. But the government also noted that it can't deny the agreement was an official accord between two countries. Considering this fact, Korea has decided not to seek a renegotiation of the agreement. However, it called for Tokyo's sincere attitude saying that the Korean victims have long hoped for a voluntary and genuine apology from Japan.

[Soundbite] Kang Kyung-wha(Foreign Minister) : "We hope Japan will, in line with global universal standards, acknowledge the truth as is and continue efforts to restore the honor and dignity of victims, and heal their wounds."

The government said it will use its own budget instead of the one-billion yen fund provided by Japan, and will consult with Japan on what to do with the fund. Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha added that she does not believe the latest announcement will satisfy all requests by the victims and promised more follow-up measures to come. Observers assess the government's announcement on the 2015 deal sought a compromise between the principle of a victim-centered approach and the reality of bilateral relations with Japan.
  • Sexual Slavery Deal
    • 입력 2018.01.10 (15:01)
    • 수정 2018.01.10 (16:45)
    News Today
Sexual Slavery Deal
[Anchor Lead]

The government announced Tuesday that although Seoul has many problems with the 2015 agreement with Tokyo on wartime sexual slavery, it will not seek a renegotiation on the deal. Here’s more.​

[Pkg]

In a news conference Tuesday, the government again stressed that the 2015 'comfort women' agreement with Japan that failed to properly reflect victims' opinions can't be a genuine solution to the sex slavery issue. But the government also noted that it can't deny the agreement was an official accord between two countries. Considering this fact, Korea has decided not to seek a renegotiation of the agreement. However, it called for Tokyo's sincere attitude saying that the Korean victims have long hoped for a voluntary and genuine apology from Japan.

[Soundbite] Kang Kyung-wha(Foreign Minister) : "We hope Japan will, in line with global universal standards, acknowledge the truth as is and continue efforts to restore the honor and dignity of victims, and heal their wounds."

The government said it will use its own budget instead of the one-billion yen fund provided by Japan, and will consult with Japan on what to do with the fund. Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha added that she does not believe the latest announcement will satisfy all requests by the victims and promised more follow-up measures to come. Observers assess the government's announcement on the 2015 deal sought a compromise between the principle of a victim-centered approach and the reality of bilateral relations with Japan.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 New Year’s Press Conference
  2. 다음기사 Evading Sanctions
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
멀티미디어뉴스
카카오친구
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.충청·호남 ‘대설 특보’…중부 내륙 ‘한파 특보’
  2. 2.여경에 “보고싶다” 문자, 돈 훔치고…경찰 왜 이러나?
  3. 3.“아들을 위해서라면”…기차 바닥에 앉은 부모
  4. 4.홍윤화♥김민기 7년 연애 끝 결혼 ‘11월 17일’
  5. 5.굴착기 이용한 구조 작전…‘탁월한 선택’
  6. 6.美서 8살 여아, 6살 동생이 쏜 ‘비비탄총’ 맞아 사망
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.