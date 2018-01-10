[Anchor Lead]



The government announced Tuesday that although Seoul has many problems with the 2015 agreement with Tokyo on wartime sexual slavery, it will not seek a renegotiation on the deal. Here’s more.​



[Pkg]



In a news conference Tuesday, the government again stressed that the 2015 'comfort women' agreement with Japan that failed to properly reflect victims' opinions can't be a genuine solution to the sex slavery issue. But the government also noted that it can't deny the agreement was an official accord between two countries. Considering this fact, Korea has decided not to seek a renegotiation of the agreement. However, it called for Tokyo's sincere attitude saying that the Korean victims have long hoped for a voluntary and genuine apology from Japan.



[Soundbite] Kang Kyung-wha(Foreign Minister) : "We hope Japan will, in line with global universal standards, acknowledge the truth as is and continue efforts to restore the honor and dignity of victims, and heal their wounds."



The government said it will use its own budget instead of the one-billion yen fund provided by Japan, and will consult with Japan on what to do with the fund. Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha added that she does not believe the latest announcement will satisfy all requests by the victims and promised more follow-up measures to come. Observers assess the government's announcement on the 2015 deal sought a compromise between the principle of a victim-centered approach and the reality of bilateral relations with Japan.

Sexual Slavery Deal

입력 2018.01.10 (15:01) 수정 2018.01.10 (16:45) News Today

