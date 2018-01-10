KBS NEWS

'고래의 고장' 울산 시끌시끌…검·경의 '고래고기' 싸움
‘고래의 고장’ 울산 시끌시끌…검·경의 ‘고래고기’ 싸움
새해 벽두부터 울산에서 들려오는 검찰과 경찰간 갈등이 여론의 주목을 받고 있다.2년 전 울산경찰이...
[GO!현장] 눈길에 '쾅쾅쾅'…블랙박스에 담긴 18중 추돌사고
[영상] 눈길에 ‘쾅쾅쾅’…블랙박스에 담긴 18중 추돌사고
지난 9일 오후 6시 42분쯤 전남 화순군 이양면의 한 국도에서 연쇄 추돌 사고가 발생했습니다. 경찰은...

Evading Sanctions
입력 2018.01.10 (15:03) | 수정 2018.01.10 (16:45) News Today
Evading Sanctions 저작권
[Anchor Lead]

Tuesday was the deadline for North Korea to shut down its business operations in China. The Chilbosan Hotel in Shenyang, which is known as a base for North Korean operatives, has closed. North Korean restaurants in China are also shutting down one after another. However, there are signs that North Koreans are trying to evade regulations and continue their operations in secret.

[Pkg]

A notice of business suspension was put up in front of North Korea's only luxury hotel overseas. Known as a Chinese base for North Korean spies and agents, this hotel also served as a venue for high-level talks between North Korea and China. However, it eventually shut down to meet the expulsion deadline set by China.

[Soundbite] (Chilbosan Hotel Employee (Voice modified)) : "Government agencies ordered operational suspension. (Will you resume operation in the future?) We are halting operation temporarily. But it is uncertain how long it will be halted exactly."

Morangwan Restaurant in Shenyang, which was popular among ethnic-Korean people as a venue for various functions and wedding banquets, closed down last weekend. A notice of interior renovation was put up at the entrance of the restaurant. However, no repair process is under way inside. A nearby North Korean restaurant, which is 50 meters away, is operating normally.

[Soundbite] (Employee of Pyeongyanggwan in Shenyang (Voice modified)) : "(Wasn't Morangwan shut down?) We are different from Morangwan. We are a Chinese business. (Then you can continue to operate?) Yes, we are in operation."

Restaurant Okryugwan in Wangjing district in Beijing was a joint venture between North Korea and China. However, it reported its transformation into a completely Chinese-owned business late last year. Sources in the North Korea-China border area say that North Korean businesses are moving to evade regulations by taking advantage of loopholes such as this one.
