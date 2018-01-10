[Anchor Lead]



Tuesday was the deadline for North Korea to shut down its business operations in China. The Chilbosan Hotel in Shenyang, which is known as a base for North Korean operatives, has closed. North Korean restaurants in China are also shutting down one after another. However, there are signs that North Koreans are trying to evade regulations and continue their operations in secret.



A notice of business suspension was put up in front of North Korea's only luxury hotel overseas. Known as a Chinese base for North Korean spies and agents, this hotel also served as a venue for high-level talks between North Korea and China. However, it eventually shut down to meet the expulsion deadline set by China.



[Soundbite] (Chilbosan Hotel Employee (Voice modified)) : "Government agencies ordered operational suspension. (Will you resume operation in the future?) We are halting operation temporarily. But it is uncertain how long it will be halted exactly."



Morangwan Restaurant in Shenyang, which was popular among ethnic-Korean people as a venue for various functions and wedding banquets, closed down last weekend. A notice of interior renovation was put up at the entrance of the restaurant. However, no repair process is under way inside. A nearby North Korean restaurant, which is 50 meters away, is operating normally.



[Soundbite] (Employee of Pyeongyanggwan in Shenyang (Voice modified)) : "(Wasn't Morangwan shut down?) We are different from Morangwan. We are a Chinese business. (Then you can continue to operate?) Yes, we are in operation."



Restaurant Okryugwan in Wangjing district in Beijing was a joint venture between North Korea and China. However, it reported its transformation into a completely Chinese-owned business late last year. Sources in the North Korea-China border area say that North Korean businesses are moving to evade regulations by taking advantage of loopholes such as this one.

Evading Sanctions

