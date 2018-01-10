KBS NEWS

Naturalized Olympians
입력 2018.01.10 (15:05) | 수정 2018.01.10 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean Olympic team is represented by more athletes who are naturalized citizens than ever before. No matter where they were born, members of Team Korea have pledged great results at the PyeongChang Games, about a month away.​​

[Pkg]

Matt Dalton is serving as a good boost to the Korean men's national ice hockey team with his brilliant defensive skills. He is originally from Canada. However, he even has a Korean name, "Han La-seong," which signifies a wish that he will provide a tight, impenetrable defense of the net. Six more naturalized players are playing for the Korean men's national ice hockey team. The team's good performance is significantly meaningful, as ice hockey is the most popular winter sport. The Korean women's ice hockey team has four naturalized players as well.

[Soundbite] Park Yoon-jeong(Korean Nat’l Women's Ice Hockey Team)

The biathlon team consists of four naturalized athletes. Cross country skiers Kim Magnus and Lee Mi-hyun are aiming to rank high in the upcoming Olympics. Ice dancers Alexander Gamelin and Min Yu-ra will put on traditional Korean apparel hanbok and dance to Korean folk song "Arirang" in PyeongChang. German-born naturalized luger Aileen Frisch is receiving high expectations as well. South Korea won a total of 53 medals in skating events in previous winter Olympic Games. If the naturalized athletes greatly help Team Korea in their respective sports chances are good that Korea will reach its goal of finishing fourth in the overall medal standings.
  • Naturalized Olympians
    • 입력 2018.01.10 (15:05)
    • 수정 2018.01.10 (16:45)
    News Today
