[Anchor Lead]



Many regions of the northern hemisphere have been hit by severe, frosty conditions. South Korea is no exception. Seven people have died of hypothermia this winter. Koreans are advised to take extra care of their health in the bitter cold.​



[Pkg]



The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that roughly 220 patients have suffered from cold weather-related illnesses since December last year. Seven of them died of hypothermia. Hypothermia refers to a condition in which the body temperature drops below 35 degrees Celsius and maintaining the normal body temperature is impossible. It frequently occurs among people aged 50 or older. By region, one case was reported each in Seoul, Gangwon-do Province, Jeollanam-do Province, Gyeongsangnam-do province and Jeju Island. Two hypothermia deaths were reported in Gyeonggi-do Province. With the nation gripped by a cold spell again, Koreans are advised to take extra caution to keep warm and protect themselves from the frigid weather when going out. During outdoor activities, it is recommended to wear thick winter clothes and wrap the face with a hat, a protective mask and a scarf. If you show symptoms of hypothermia such as problems with linguistic abilities and muscle movements, you have to go indoors immediately and take emergency measures by wrapping up yourself with a warm dry blanket. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that hypothermia and other cold weather-related illnesses can be prevented if appropriate measures are taken in advance. It has asked the people to listen carefully to weather forecasts on cold spells and follow recommendations for staying healthy.

Severe Cold Advisory

입력 2018.01.10 (15:07) 수정 2018.01.10 (16:45) News Today

