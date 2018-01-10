KBS NEWS

뉴스

‘고래의 고장’ 울산 시끌시끌…검·경의 ‘고래고기’ 싸움
‘고래의 고장’ 울산 시끌시끌…검·경의 ‘고래고기’ 싸움
새해 벽두부터 울산에서 들려오는 검찰과 경찰간 갈등이 여론의 주목을 받고 있다.2년 전 울산경찰이...
[GO!현장] 눈길에 ‘쾅쾅쾅’…블랙박스에 담긴 18중 추돌사고
[영상] 눈길에 ‘쾅쾅쾅’…블랙박스에 담긴 18중 추돌사고
지난 9일 오후 6시 42분쯤 전남 화순군 이양면의 한 국도에서 연쇄 추돌 사고가 발생했습니다. 경찰은...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Severe Cold Advisory
입력 2018.01.10 (15:07) | 수정 2018.01.10 (16:45) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Severe Cold Advisory 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Many regions of the northern hemisphere have been hit by severe, frosty conditions. South Korea is no exception. Seven people have died of hypothermia this winter. Koreans are advised to take extra care of their health in the bitter cold.​

[Pkg]

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that roughly 220 patients have suffered from cold weather-related illnesses since December last year. Seven of them died of hypothermia. Hypothermia refers to a condition in which the body temperature drops below 35 degrees Celsius and maintaining the normal body temperature is impossible. It frequently occurs among people aged 50 or older. By region, one case was reported each in Seoul, Gangwon-do Province, Jeollanam-do Province, Gyeongsangnam-do province and Jeju Island. Two hypothermia deaths were reported in Gyeonggi-do Province. With the nation gripped by a cold spell again, Koreans are advised to take extra caution to keep warm and protect themselves from the frigid weather when going out. During outdoor activities, it is recommended to wear thick winter clothes and wrap the face with a hat, a protective mask and a scarf. If you show symptoms of hypothermia such as problems with linguistic abilities and muscle movements, you have to go indoors immediately and take emergency measures by wrapping up yourself with a warm dry blanket. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that hypothermia and other cold weather-related illnesses can be prevented if appropriate measures are taken in advance. It has asked the people to listen carefully to weather forecasts on cold spells and follow recommendations for staying healthy.
  • Severe Cold Advisory
    • 입력 2018.01.10 (15:07)
    • 수정 2018.01.10 (16:45)
    News Today
Severe Cold Advisory
[Anchor Lead]

Many regions of the northern hemisphere have been hit by severe, frosty conditions. South Korea is no exception. Seven people have died of hypothermia this winter. Koreans are advised to take extra care of their health in the bitter cold.​

[Pkg]

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that roughly 220 patients have suffered from cold weather-related illnesses since December last year. Seven of them died of hypothermia. Hypothermia refers to a condition in which the body temperature drops below 35 degrees Celsius and maintaining the normal body temperature is impossible. It frequently occurs among people aged 50 or older. By region, one case was reported each in Seoul, Gangwon-do Province, Jeollanam-do Province, Gyeongsangnam-do province and Jeju Island. Two hypothermia deaths were reported in Gyeonggi-do Province. With the nation gripped by a cold spell again, Koreans are advised to take extra caution to keep warm and protect themselves from the frigid weather when going out. During outdoor activities, it is recommended to wear thick winter clothes and wrap the face with a hat, a protective mask and a scarf. If you show symptoms of hypothermia such as problems with linguistic abilities and muscle movements, you have to go indoors immediately and take emergency measures by wrapping up yourself with a warm dry blanket. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that hypothermia and other cold weather-related illnesses can be prevented if appropriate measures are taken in advance. It has asked the people to listen carefully to weather forecasts on cold spells and follow recommendations for staying healthy.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Naturalized Olympians
  2. 다음기사 KOSPI 2,505.74 KOSDAQ 831.90
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
멀티미디어뉴스
카카오친구
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.충청·호남 ‘대설 특보’…중부 내륙 ‘한파 특보’
  2. 2.여경에 “보고싶다” 문자, 돈 훔치고…경찰 왜 이러나?
  3. 3.“아들을 위해서라면”…기차 바닥에 앉은 부모
  4. 4.홍윤화♥김민기 7년 연애 끝 결혼 ‘11월 17일’
  5. 5.굴착기 이용한 구조 작전…‘탁월한 선택’
  6. 6.美서 8살 여아, 6살 동생이 쏜 ‘비비탄총’ 맞아 사망
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.