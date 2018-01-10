Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!

Maeun-tang(매운탕) is a hot spicy Korean fish stew. Fresh fish in season, tofu, a pot of mixed vegetables, clams, mushrooms... all these ingredients join Gochujang(red pepper paste) and Gochugaru(red pepper powder) to be your Maeun-tang! Let's enjoy this healthy & warm dish together.





[Taste of Korea] Maeun-tang(매운탕)

입력 2018.01.10 (15:13) 페이스북 Live

